New Kia Seltos Unveiled in India, To Be Launched in January 2026 - Check Out Photos

1/10 | |

Kia first launched the Seltos in 2019, and in 2025, the South Korean automaker launched its second generation.

Image: Republic

2/10 | |

The front of the new Kia Seltos is bold. It gets vertical LED DRLs, and the LED projector headlamps are neatly integrated in the grille.

Image: Republic

Advertisement

3/10 | |

Kia has increased the length and the width of the new Seltos, and the height remains unchanged. Mechanically, it remains unchanged.

Image: Republic

4/10 | |

The new Kia Seltos comes with new design of the alloy wheels. It runs on 18-inch wheels, which look sporty on the new car.

Image: Republic

Advertisement

5/10 | |

The rear of the Kia Seltos 2026 is more aesthetically designed. It comes with a welcome and a goodbye function for the taillamps, and there is a new bumper as well.

Image: Republic

6/10 | |

Since Kia has increased the wheelbase, the boot space has also increased marginally, and the loading lip is decent, and you can stuff your luggage easily.

Image: Republic

7/10 | |

The rear seat passengers of the Kia Seltos will get rear sunshades, which help to cut the harsh sunlight during the summer season.

Image: Republic

8/10 | |

There is a new double D-cut steering wheel, having driving and terrain modes buttons in the centre, and the instrument cluster is similar to the Syros.

Image: Republic

9/10 | |

It comes with a 360-degree parking camera, and the display quality was good. In the dark, it did not feel pixelated, and it is slightly improved compared to the previous version.

Image: Republic

10/10 | |

The bookings for the Kia Seltos 2026 are open, and the prices will be announced on January 2, 2026. The deliveries will start from mid-January 2026.

Image: Republic