New Kia Seltos Unveiled in India, To Be Launched in January 2026 - Check Out Photos
Kia India has unveiled the second-generation of the Seltos, with an updated exterior, interior and has added new features to the car. First launched in 2019, it is the second generation of the SUV, and it competes with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and others. Here are its quick highlights:
Kia first launched the Seltos in 2019, and in 2025, the South Korean automaker launched its second generation.Image: Republic
The front of the new Kia Seltos is bold. It gets vertical LED DRLs, and the LED projector headlamps are neatly integrated in the grille.Image: Republic
Kia has increased the length and the width of the new Seltos, and the height remains unchanged. Mechanically, it remains unchanged.Image: Republic
The new Kia Seltos comes with new design of the alloy wheels. It runs on 18-inch wheels, which look sporty on the new car.Image: Republic
The rear of the Kia Seltos 2026 is more aesthetically designed. It comes with a welcome and a goodbye function for the taillamps, and there is a new bumper as well.Image: Republic
Since Kia has increased the wheelbase, the boot space has also increased marginally, and the loading lip is decent, and you can stuff your luggage easily.Image: Republic
The rear seat passengers of the Kia Seltos will get rear sunshades, which help to cut the harsh sunlight during the summer season.Image: Republic
There is a new double D-cut steering wheel, having driving and terrain modes buttons in the centre, and the instrument cluster is similar to the Syros.Image: Republic
It comes with a 360-degree parking camera, and the display quality was good. In the dark, it did not feel pixelated, and it is slightly improved compared to the previous version.Image: Republic
The bookings for the Kia Seltos 2026 are open, and the prices will be announced on January 2, 2026. The deliveries will start from mid-January 2026.Image: Republic
Published On: 11 December 2025 at 19:28 IST