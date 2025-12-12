Top 10 SUVs With Highest Sales in December 2025

1/10 | |

Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 22,434 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 46.35% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata nexon

Tata Punch recorded total sales of 18,753 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 21.50% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 17,344 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 12.24% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,616 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 22.92% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 15,058 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 1.18% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 13,947 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 6.51% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Kia Sonet recorded total sales of 12,051 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 30.21% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)

Hyundai Venue recorded total sales of 11,645 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 19.39% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded total sales of 11,339 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 11.74% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki