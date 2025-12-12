Updated 12 December 2025 at 16:39 IST
Top 10 SUVs With Highest Sales in December 2025
The SUV segment in India saw a growth in volumes in December 2025, with several popular SUVs gaining popularity among buyers. As per SIAM’s data, the top position was secured by Tata Nexon / Nexon EV. Check out the top 10 SUVs with the highest sales in December 2025:
- Galleries
- 2 min read
Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 22,434 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 46.35% on a YoY basis.Image: Tata nexon
Tata Punch recorded total sales of 18,753 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 21.50% on a YoY basis.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Advertisement
Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 17,344 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 12.24% on a YoY basis.Image: Hyundai
Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,616 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 22.92% on a YoY basis.Image: Mahindra
Advertisement
Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 15,058 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 1.18% on a YoY basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 13,947 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 6.51% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 12,300 units in December 2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Kia Sonet recorded total sales of 12,051 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 30.21% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)
Hyundai Venue recorded total sales of 11,645 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 19.39% on a YoY basis.Image: Hyundai
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded total sales of 11,339 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 11.74% on a YoY basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 12 December 2025 at 16:39 IST