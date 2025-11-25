Updated 25 November 2025 at 23:26 IST
Planning For New Hyundai Car in November 2025? Check Discounts
Discount on Hyundai Cars: Looking to buy a new Hyundai car (Creta, i20, Venue, and others) in November 2025, the automaker is offering discounts of up to ₹7 lakh in this period. Here’s how much you can save on your new purchase:
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the flagship EV and is available in a single variant. It has a discount of up to ₹7.05 lakh in November 2025 on the MY2024 units.
The Hyundai Venue (MY2024) is a popular sub-4m compact SUV. It has a discount of up to ₹60,000 in November 2025.
The Hyundai Tucson has been discontinued in India. It has a discount of up to ₹25,000 in November 2025.
The Hyundai Verna is a popular D-segment sedan and has a 1.5L NA petrol and a turbo petrol engine. It has a discount of up to ₹55,000 in November 2025.
The Hyundai Aura is a popular sub-4m compact sedan, and has a 1.2L petrol engine and CNG options. It has a discount of up to ₹43,000 in November 2025.Image: Hyundai
The Hyundai Alcazar is a mid-size SUV, and has a 1.5L turbo petrol engine and diesel engine options. It has a discount of up to ₹50,000 in November 2025.Image: Republic
The Hyundai i20 is a premium hatchback and has a 1.2L petrol engine. It has a discount of up to ₹85,000 in November 2025.Image: Hyundai
The Hyundai i20 N Line is a performance variant of the regular i20 and has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. It has a discount of up to ₹70,000 in November 2025.Image: Hyundai i20 N Line
The Hyundai Exter is a popular micro-SUV and has a 1.2L petrol engine and CNG options. It has a discount of up to ₹70,000 in November 2025.Image: Hyundai
The Hyundai Creta is a popular compact SUV and has a 1.5L NA petrol, turbo petrol and a diesel engine. It has a discount of up to ₹5,000 in November 2025.Image: Hyundai
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is an entry-level hatchback and has a 1.2L petrol engine and CNG options. It has a discount of up to ₹75,000 in November 2025.Image: Hyundai India
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.Image: Hyundai
