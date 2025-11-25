Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Hyundai Cars Discount in November 2025

Updated 25 November 2025 at 23:26 IST

Planning For New Hyundai Car in November 2025? Check Discounts

Discount on Hyundai Cars: Looking to buy a new Hyundai car (Creta, i20, Venue, and others) in November 2025, the automaker is offering discounts of up to ₹7 lakh in this period. Here’s how much you can save on your new purchase:

Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the flagship EV and is available in a single variant. It has a discount of up to ₹7.05 lakh in November 2025 on the MY2024 units. 
 

Image: Hyundai

camera icon
2/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai Venue (MY2024) is a popular sub-4m compact SUV. It has a discount of up to ₹60,000 in November 2025. 
 

Image: Hyundai

Advertisement
camera icon
3/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai Tucson has been discontinued in India. It has a discount of up to ₹25,000 in November 2025. 
 

Image: Hyundai

camera icon
4/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai Verna is a popular D-segment sedan and has a 1.5L NA petrol and a turbo petrol engine. It has a discount of up to ₹55,000 in November 2025. 
 

Image: Hyundai

Advertisement
camera icon
5/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai Aura is a popular sub-4m compact sedan, and has a 1.2L petrol engine and CNG options. It has a discount of up to ₹43,000 in November 2025.

Image: Hyundai

camera icon
6/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai Alcazar is a mid-size SUV, and has a 1.5L turbo petrol engine and diesel engine options. It has a discount of up to ₹50,000 in November 2025.

Image: Republic

camera icon
7/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai i20 is a premium hatchback and has a 1.2L petrol engine. It has a discount of up to ₹85,000 in November 2025.

Image: Hyundai

camera icon
8/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai i20 N Line is a performance variant of the regular i20 and has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. It has a discount of up to ₹70,000 in November 2025.

Image: Hyundai i20 N Line

camera icon
9/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai Exter is a popular micro-SUV and has a 1.2L petrol engine and CNG options. It has a discount of up to ₹70,000 in November 2025.

Image: Hyundai

camera icon
10/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai Creta is a popular compact SUV and has a 1.5L NA petrol, turbo petrol and a diesel engine. It has a discount of up to ₹5,000 in November 2025.

Image: Hyundai

camera icon
11/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is an entry-level hatchback and has a 1.2L petrol engine and CNG options. It has a discount of up to ₹75,000 in November 2025.

Image: Hyundai India

camera icon
12/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details. 

Image: Hyundai

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 25 November 2025 at 23:26 IST