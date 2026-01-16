Updated 16 January 2026 at 19:03 IST
Planning to Buy Jeep Compass in 2026? Check Its Key Highlights
The Jeep Compass is an underrated premium SUV in the market, having a decent feature list, and comes with a 2.0L diesel engine with a 4x2 and a 4x4 setup. It has a good ride quality, feels planted at high-speeds and is a fun-to-drive SUV in the segment. It competes with the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and other offerings in its segment.
The Jeep Compass is a premium mid-size SUV, having good road presence and a muscular design. However, in 2026, it feels a bit dated, and the LED projector headlamps have a good throw at night.Image: Republic
The Compass has a 2.0L diesel engine, making 170 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a 9-speed AT gearbox. The upshifts were pretty smooth; however, during downshifts, we felt it was a bit jerky.Image: Republic
The Compass runs on 18-inch alloy wheels, and it has easy ingress and egress. It comes with passive entry with request sensors, which is a useful feature in day-to-day life.Image: Republic
Jeep offers halogen tail lamps and indicators, which feel a bit old-school for an SUV in 2026. However, the black spoiler enhances the sporty aesthetic and features a powered tailgate.Image: Republic
The Jeep Compass has an ample amount of boot space for weekend getaways, and loading in luggage was not an issue. However, the boot close button is placed absurdly on the left panel inside the boot.Image: Republic
The rear seats of the Jeep Compass have decent space on offer. Due to its upright back support, during long trips, you can get tired. One step recline would have enhanced the overall comfort.Image: Republic
The feel and feedback from the steering wheel while driving were on point. It gave confidence while pushing on corners, and making quick overtakes was not an issue.Image: Republic
Since we drove the Compass 4x2, it has an ARAI mileage of 16.2 km/L. During our 2,600 km experience, after driving it extensively on city and on highways, it returned a fuel efficiency of 12.7km/L.Image: Republic
The Jeep Compass is a feature-packed offering. It has a 360-degree parking camera, and the quality was decent at night, but it was a bit pixelated. We expect a slight upgrade in the future models.Image: Republic
The price of the Jeep Compass starts at ₹17.93 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It is an underrated choice in the market and has good ride quality and comfort on offer.Image: Republic
