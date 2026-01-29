Republic World
Mahindra Cars Discount

Updated 29 January 2026 at 16:51 IST

Planning to Buy Mahindra SUV in January 2026? Check Offers

Buyers exploring getting a new Mahindra car (XUV 700, Thar Roxx, Scorpio N, and others) in January 2026, the automaker is offering discounts of up to ₹4 lakh in January 2026. Here’s a quick rundown of the discounts on various SUVs:

Vatsal Agrawal
The Mahindra Bolero is a popular sub-4m compact SUV in the tier-2 and tier-3 towns, and it has a discount of up to ₹1,00,000 in January 2026.

Image: Mahindra

Mahindra Bolero Neo is a sub-4m compact SUV offered with a 1.5L diesel engine. It has a discount of up to ₹95,000 in January 2026.

Image: Mahindra

The Mahindra XUV 700 recently got updated as XUV 7XO, and gets more features and a new design. It has a discount of up to ₹1.70 lakh in January 2026.

Image: Mahindra

The Mahindra XUV 400 comes with a single 39.4kWh battery pack. It has a discount of up to ₹4 lakh in January 2026. 

Image: Mahindra

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes with an old-school rugged design and muscular look, offered with a single diesel engine. It has a discount of up to ₹95,000in January 2026. 

Image: Mahindra

The Mahindra Scorpio N is a popular SUV offered with a 4x4 setup. It has a discount of up to ₹80,000 in January 2026.

Image: Mahindra

Mahindra Thar Roxx is the five-door version, and recently got a new Star Edition. It has a discount of up to ₹1.75 lakh in January 2026.  

Image: Mahindra

Mahindra Thar is an off-road SUV offered with a 4x2 and a 4x4 setup. It has a discount of up to ₹30,000 in January 2026.  

Image: Mahindra

Mahindra XUV 3XO is the entry-level sub-4m compact SUV with decent features. It has a discount of up to ₹60,000 in January 2026.

Image: Mahindra

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details. 

Image: Republic

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 29 January 2026 at 16:51 IST