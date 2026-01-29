Planning to Buy Mahindra SUV in January 2026? Check Offers

1/10 | |

The Mahindra Bolero is a popular sub-4m compact SUV in the tier-2 and tier-3 towns, and it has a discount of up to ₹1,00,000 in January 2026.

Image: Mahindra

2/10 | |

Mahindra Bolero Neo is a sub-4m compact SUV offered with a 1.5L diesel engine. It has a discount of up to ₹95,000 in January 2026.

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement

3/10 | |

The Mahindra XUV 700 recently got updated as XUV 7XO, and gets more features and a new design. It has a discount of up to ₹1.70 lakh in January 2026.

Image: Mahindra

4/10 | |

The Mahindra XUV 400 comes with a single 39.4kWh battery pack. It has a discount of up to ₹4 lakh in January 2026.

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement

5/10 | |

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes with an old-school rugged design and muscular look, offered with a single diesel engine. It has a discount of up to ₹95,000in January 2026.

Image: Mahindra

6/10 | |

The Mahindra Scorpio N is a popular SUV offered with a 4x4 setup. It has a discount of up to ₹80,000 in January 2026.

Image: Mahindra

7/10 | |

Mahindra Thar Roxx is the five-door version, and recently got a new Star Edition. It has a discount of up to ₹1.75 lakh in January 2026.

Image: Mahindra

8/10 | |

Mahindra Thar is an off-road SUV offered with a 4x2 and a 4x4 setup. It has a discount of up to ₹30,000 in January 2026.

Image: Mahindra

9/10 | |

Mahindra XUV 3XO is the entry-level sub-4m compact SUV with decent features. It has a discount of up to ₹60,000 in January 2026.

Image: Mahindra

10/10 | |

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Image: Republic