Updated 3 December 2025 at 18:39 IST
Planning to Buy Maruti Suzuki Car in December 2025? Check Out Discounts
Discount on Maruti Suzuki Cars: In December 2025, if you are planning to buy a new Maruti Suzuki car (Dzire, Swift, Wagon R, and others), the automaker is offering discounts of up to ₹60,000 in this period. Here’s how much you can save on your new purchase:
- Galleries
- 2 min read
The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is an entry-level MPV, having a discount of up to ₹52,500 in December 2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Maruti Suzuki Swift is a popular budget hatchback, and it has a discount of up to ₹55,000 in December 2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Advertisement
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a famous budget hatchback among buyers. In December 2025, it has a discount of up to ₹58,100.Image: Republic
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a popular sub-4m compact SUV in the market. In December 2025, the Brezza has a discount of up to ₹40,000.Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Advertisement
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a spacious MPV and is famous among fleet operators. It has a discount of up to ₹10,000 in December 2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is a budget hatchback, having a 1.0L petrol and a CNG engine. It has a discount of ₹52,500 in December 2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Maruti Suzuki S Presso is the entry-level hatchback in the lineup and comes with a reliable 1.0L petrol engine. It has a discount of up to ₹52,500 in December 2025.Image: Republic
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is an underrated hatchback in the segment. It has a discount of up to ₹52,500 in November 2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a famous sedan in the market, and comes with multiple features. It has a discount of up to ₹12,500 in December 2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 3 December 2025 at 18:39 IST