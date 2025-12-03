Planning to Buy Maruti Suzuki Car in December 2025? Check Out Discounts

1/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is an entry-level MPV, having a discount of up to ₹52,500 in December 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

2/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is a popular budget hatchback, and it has a discount of up to ₹55,000 in December 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Advertisement

3/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a famous budget hatchback among buyers. In December 2025, it has a discount of up to ₹58,100.

Image: Republic

4/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a popular sub-4m compact SUV in the market. In December 2025, the Brezza has a discount of up to ₹40,000.

Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Advertisement

5/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a spacious MPV and is famous among fleet operators. It has a discount of up to ₹10,000 in December 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

6/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is a budget hatchback, having a 1.0L petrol and a CNG engine. It has a discount of ₹52,500 in December 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

7/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki S Presso is the entry-level hatchback in the lineup and comes with a reliable 1.0L petrol engine. It has a discount of up to ₹52,500 in December 2025.

Image: Republic

8/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is an underrated hatchback in the segment. It has a discount of up to ₹52,500 in November 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

9/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a famous sedan in the market, and comes with multiple features. It has a discount of up to ₹12,500 in December 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

10/10 | |

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Image: Maruti Suzuki