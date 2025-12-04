Republic World
Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars

Updated 4 December 2025 at 22:25 IST

Planning to Buy Maruti Suzuki Nexa Car in December 2025? Check Discounts

If you are planning to buy a new Maruti Suzuki Nexa car (Grand Vitara, Ignis, Jimny, and others) in December 2025, the automaker is offering discounts of up to ₹2.15 lakh in this period. Here’s how much you can save on your new purchase:

Vatsal Agrawal
The Invicto is an underrated remium MPV, which comes with a strong hybrid engine. It has a discount of up to ₹2.15 lakh in December 2025. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz feels a bit dated in the market. It has a discount of up to ₹1.30 lakh in December 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is an underrated 4x4 SUV, and it has a discount of up to ₹1 lakh in December 2025. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is an underrated option in 2025. It has a discount of up to ₹80,000 in December 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a popular option among buyers. It has a discount of up to ₹88,000 in December 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a popular premium hatchback, and it has a discount of up to ₹70,000 in December 2025.  

Image: Republic

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a popular six-seater MPV, and an update is awaited. It has a discount of up to ₹60,000 in December 2025. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara does not have any special offers in December 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details. 

Image: Republic

