Updated 23 February 2026 at 15:20 IST
Planning to Buy Maruti Suzuki Nexa Car in February 2026? Check Out Discounts
Discount on Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars in February 2026: Buyers, when exploring a new car from the Maruti Suzuki Nexa portfolio, including Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, and more, you can save up to ₹2.15 lakh in February 2026. Here’s how you can save on your new purchase:
- Galleries
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a popular premium hatchback with a comfortable cabin and fuel-efficient petrol engine, and has a discount of up to ₹45,000 in February 2026.Image: Republic
The Ignis is an underrated micro-SUV, and the automaker will soon discontinue it in 2026. It has a discount of up to ₹55,000 in February 2026.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a famous SUV, having three powertrains along with an AWD setup. It has a discount of up to ₹1.75 lakh and an extended warranty offer in February 2026.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Invicto is a premium MPV with good fuel efficiency and a premium cabin experience. It has a discount of up to ₹2.15 lakh in February 2026.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a six-seater MPV with decent features, and it is expected to get updated this year. It has a discount of up to ₹50,000 in February 2026.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has decent features and is offered with two petrol engines. It has a discount of up to ₹30,000 in February 2026.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Jimny is a good 4x4 SUV, but it is compact in size and has decent features, and has a discount of up to ₹50,000 in February 2026.Image: Maruti Suzuki
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.Image: Republic
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 23 February 2026 at 15:20 IST