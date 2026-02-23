Planning to Buy Maruti Suzuki Nexa Car in February 2026? Check Out Discounts

1/8 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a popular premium hatchback with a comfortable cabin and fuel-efficient petrol engine, and has a discount of up to ₹45,000 in February 2026.

The Ignis is an underrated micro-SUV, and the automaker will soon discontinue it in 2026. It has a discount of up to ₹55,000 in February 2026.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a famous SUV, having three powertrains along with an AWD setup. It has a discount of up to ₹1.75 lakh and an extended warranty offer in February 2026.

The Invicto is a premium MPV with good fuel efficiency and a premium cabin experience. It has a discount of up to ₹2.15 lakh in February 2026.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a six-seater MPV with decent features, and it is expected to get updated this year. It has a discount of up to ₹50,000 in February 2026.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has decent features and is offered with two petrol engines. It has a discount of up to ₹30,000 in February 2026.

The Jimny is a good 4x4 SUV, but it is compact in size and has decent features, and has a discount of up to ₹50,000 in February 2026.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

