Planning to Buy New SUV in December 2025? Check Year-End Discounts On Your Pick
Year-End Discount: If you’re planning to buy a new SUV in December 2025, this is one of the best times of the year to explore deals. Multiple automakers are offering discounts and benefits, which can help you increase your savings. Here are 10 SUVs that have the highest discount in December 2025:
The Kia Syros is an underrated sub-4m compact SUV in the market. It has a discount of up to ₹90,000 in December 2025.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The Tata Harrier is a popular mid-size SUV in the segment. It has a discount of up to ₹75,000 in December 2025.Image: Tata Motors
The Skoda Kushaq is an underrated choice in the compact SUV segment. It has a discount of up to ₹3.25 lakh in December 2025.Image: Skoda India
The Jeep Compass feels a bit dated in its mid-size SUV segment. It has a discount of up to ₹2.55 lakh in December 2025.Image: Jeep
The Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq share similar platforms and engine options. It has a discount of up to ₹2 lakh in December 2025.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The Honda Elevate has a simple design and comes with a reliable petrol engine. It has a discount of up to ₹1.76 lakh in December 2025.Image: Honda
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the most affordable 4x4 SUV in the market. It has a discount of up to ₹1,00,000 in December 2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The MG Hector is a feature-loaded option in the market. It has a discount of up to ₹90,000 in December 2025.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The Hyundai Exter is a popular micro-SUV and has a 1.2L petrol engine and CNG options. It has a discount of up to ₹70,000 in November 2025.Image: Hyundai
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a popular option and has two petrol engine options. It has a discount of up to ₹78,000 in December 2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.Image: Republic
