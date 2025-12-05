Planning to Buy New SUV in December 2025? Check Year-End Discounts On Your Pick

1/11 | |

The Kia Syros is an underrated sub-4m compact SUV in the market. It has a discount of up to ₹90,000 in December 2025.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Tata Harrier is a popular mid-size SUV in the segment. It has a discount of up to ₹75,000 in December 2025.

Image: Tata Motors

The Skoda Kushaq is an underrated choice in the compact SUV segment. It has a discount of up to ₹3.25 lakh in December 2025.

Image: Skoda India

The Jeep Compass feels a bit dated in its mid-size SUV segment. It has a discount of up to ₹2.55 lakh in December 2025.

Image: Jeep

The Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq share similar platforms and engine options. It has a discount of up to ₹2 lakh in December 2025.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Honda Elevate has a simple design and comes with a reliable petrol engine. It has a discount of up to ₹1.76 lakh in December 2025.

Image: Honda

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the most affordable 4x4 SUV in the market. It has a discount of up to ₹1,00,000 in December 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The MG Hector is a feature-loaded option in the market. It has a discount of up to ₹90,000 in December 2025.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Hyundai Exter is a popular micro-SUV and has a 1.2L petrol engine and CNG options. It has a discount of up to ₹70,000 in November 2025.

Image: Hyundai

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a popular option and has two petrol engine options. It has a discount of up to ₹78,000 in December 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Image: Republic