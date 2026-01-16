Planning to Buy Skoda Kylaq in 2026? Check Out its Key Highlights

1/10 | |

The headlamps on the Kylaq give a very good throw at night. During our night drives, we enjoyed the throw of the light, and the LED DRL doubles up as the indicator.

Image: Republic

2/10 | |

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a 16-inch alloy wheels, and the suspension is tuned on the softer side, giving you a comfortable ride quality.

Image: Republic

3/10 | |

Since it is under 4m in length, the compact size helps in good handling, but we felt the rear seat space is slightly restricted. However, the overall silhouette gives a sporty look.

Image: Republic

4/10 | |

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, which makes 117 bhp and 170 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual and AT gearbox. The performance is punchy and has tall gearing.

Image: Republic

5/10 | |

The Skoda Kylaq has decent features. It offers only a rear parking camera, which has decent quality. However, we expect Skoda to offer a 360-degree unit in future updates.

Image: Republic

6/10 | |

The steering wheel has good feel and feedback. It gives confidence around corners and weighs up well on triple-digit speeds.

Image: Republic

7/10 | |

Since it has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, it has decent fuel efficiency. During mixed driving conditions of the city and on highways, we got a fuel efficiency of 12.3km/l

Image: Republic

8/10 | |

The dashboard has a premium design, and it looks similar to other Skoda cars in the market. It has plenty of hard plastics, and there are multiple physical buttons as well for different functions.

Image: Republic

9/10 | |

The 10.1-inch infotainment screen is slick to use and gets wireless connectivity. However, we do not appreciate touch controls for climate control, as it becomes quite intriguing with slight touch.

Image: Republic

10/10 | |

The price of the Skoda Kylaq starts at ₹8.60 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. If you are looking for a German SUV under ₹10 lakh, it is a good option to choose in the market.

Image: Republic