Planning to Buy Toyota Car in December 2025? Check Discounts

The Toyota Glanza is the entry-level Toyota car in the lineup, and it is a feature-rich offering. It has a discount of up to ₹1.36 lakh in December 2025.

The Toyota Taisor is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, having a comfortable cabin and decent features. It has a discount of up to ₹85,000 in December 2025.

The Toyota Hyryder and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara share the same underpinnings and come with multiple powertrain options. It has a discount of up to ₹1.24 lakh in December 2025.

The Toyota Rumion is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, having decent features on offer. It has a discount of up to ₹30,000 in December 2025.

The Toyota Hilux is a lifestyle pickup truck, which comes with a full-time 4x4 system with a 2.8L diesel engine. It has a discount of up to ₹1.2 lakh in December 2025.

The Toyota Camry is an underrated strong hybrid sedan, having a long list of features on offer. It has a discount of up to ₹3.04 lakh in December 2025.

The Toyota Innova Crysta is a popular diesel MPV, having a comfortable cabin and is popular among fleet operators. It has a discount of up to ₹15,000 in December 2025.

The Toyota Innova Hyrcross is a popular strong hybrid petrol MPV, having decent features on offer. It has a discount of up to ₹15,000 in December 2025.

The Toyota Vellfire is a premium luxury MPV, famous among Bollywood celebrities and HNIs. It has a discount of up to ₹7.55 lakh in December 2025.

The Toyota Land Cruiser is the flagship offering, and it is a full-size SUV and has a discount of up to ₹13.67 lakh in December 2025.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

