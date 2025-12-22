Republic World
Planning to Buy Volkswagen Taigun in December 2025? Check Out its Key Highlights

Updated 22 December 2025 at 23:09 IST

The Volkswagen Taigun is a popular German SUV in the market, having a fun-to-drive nature, decent features, and comfortable seating. However, it is likely to get updated in 2026. Check out its key highlights.

Vatsal Agrawal
Description of the pic

The Taigun comes with projector LED headlamps and halogen fog lamps. The throw of the headlamps is good and illuminates the road quite well at night. 

Image: Republic

Description of the pic

The Taigun has a length of 4,221mm and a wheelbase of 2,651mm, resulting in a good amount of space in the rear seats. It runs on 17-inch alloy wheels, which offer good ride quality. 

Image: Republic

Description of the pic

The Taigun runs on 17-inch alloy wheels and has a red-disc brake calliper on the GT Line variant. The brakes have sure-footed stopping, and the ride quality is well-balanced. 

Image: Republic

Description of the pic

The boot space of the Volkswagen Taigun is big enough, and it can easily accommodate one large suitcase, a medium suitcase, and multiple cabin-size bags. 

Image: Republic

Description of the pic

The interiors of the Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 GT have red colour ambient lighting, giving it a sporty aesthetic, and there are plenty of hard plastics on different parts. 

Image: Republic

Description of the pic

We drove the 1.5L TSI EVO engine, paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The performance from the engine was punchy, and it has a thumpy exhaust upon cold start. 

Image: Republic

Description of the pic

To improve the fuel efficiency, it comes with cylinder-deactivation technology, indicated by ECO in the instrument cluster, wherein it shuts two cylinders and helps to enhance the fuel efficiency. 

Image: Republic

Description of the pic

It comes with a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, touch-controls for the automatic climate control. The touch controls are quite sensitive and requires your attention while driving. 

Image: Republic

Description of the pic

The rear seat space in the Taigun is decent. It has comfortable seating, and there are USB Type-C charging ports as well to charge your phones. 

Image: Republic

Description of the pic

The price of the Volkswagen Taigun starts at ₹13.35 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. However, it is expected to get updated in 2026. 

Image: Republic

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 22 December 2025 at 23:09 IST