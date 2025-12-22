Planning to Buy Volkswagen Taigun in December 2025? Check Out its Key Highlights

1/10 | |

The Taigun comes with projector LED headlamps and halogen fog lamps. The throw of the headlamps is good and illuminates the road quite well at night.

Image: Republic

2/10 | |

The Taigun has a length of 4,221mm and a wheelbase of 2,651mm, resulting in a good amount of space in the rear seats. It runs on 17-inch alloy wheels, which offer good ride quality.

Image: Republic

Advertisement

3/10 | |

The Taigun runs on 17-inch alloy wheels and has a red-disc brake calliper on the GT Line variant. The brakes have sure-footed stopping, and the ride quality is well-balanced.

Image: Republic

4/10 | |

The boot space of the Volkswagen Taigun is big enough, and it can easily accommodate one large suitcase, a medium suitcase, and multiple cabin-size bags.

Image: Republic

Advertisement

5/10 | |

The interiors of the Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 GT have red colour ambient lighting, giving it a sporty aesthetic, and there are plenty of hard plastics on different parts.

Image: Republic

6/10 | |

We drove the 1.5L TSI EVO engine, paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The performance from the engine was punchy, and it has a thumpy exhaust upon cold start.

Image: Republic

7/10 | |

To improve the fuel efficiency, it comes with cylinder-deactivation technology, indicated by ECO in the instrument cluster, wherein it shuts two cylinders and helps to enhance the fuel efficiency.

Image: Republic

8/10 | |

It comes with a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, touch-controls for the automatic climate control. The touch controls are quite sensitive and requires your attention while driving.

Image: Republic

9/10 | |

The rear seat space in the Taigun is decent. It has comfortable seating, and there are USB Type-C charging ports as well to charge your phones.

Image: Republic

10/10 | |

The price of the Volkswagen Taigun starts at ₹13.35 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. However, it is expected to get updated in 2026.

Image: Republic