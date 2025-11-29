Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Planning to Get Mahindra Car in November 2025? Check Out Discounts

Updated 29 November 2025 at 16:57 IST

Planning to Get Mahindra Car in November 2025? Check Out Discounts

Looking to buy a new Mahindra SUV (Scorpio, XUV 700, Bolero, and others) in November 2025, the automaker is offering discounts of up to ₹4.25 lakh in this period. Check out the cars and the offer discounts:

Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Mahindra XUV 3XO is a popular sub-4m compact SUV and has a 1.2L petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹35,000 in November 2025.  

Image: Mahindra

camera icon
2/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Mahindra Thar Roxx is a popular off-road SUV and has a 1.5L petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹35,000 in November 2025.  

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement
camera icon
3/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Mahindra Bolero is a popular sub-4m compact SUV in rural areas and has a 1.5L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹1.10 lakh in November 2025 on older units. 

Image: Mahindra

camera icon
4/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Mahindra Bolero Neo is an underrated sub-4m compact SUV and has a 1.5L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹1.05 lakh in November 2025 on older units.
 

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement
camera icon
5/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is a popular SUV and has a 2.2L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹25,000 in November 2025.  

Image: Mahindra

camera icon
6/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Mahindra Scorpio N is a macho-looking option, and has a 2.0L petrol engine and a 2.2L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹20,000 in November 2025.  

Image: Mahindra

camera icon
7/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Mahindra XUV 400 is an underrated EV SUV and has a 39.4kWh battery pack. It has a discount of up to ₹3.25 lakh in November 2025.  

Image: Mahindra

camera icon
8/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Mahindra XUV 700 is a mid-size SUV and has a 2.0L petrol engine and a 2.2L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹75,000 in November 2025.  

Image: Mahindra

camera icon
9/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Mahindra Marazzo is an underrated MPV and has a 1.5L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹4.25 lakh in November 2025.  

Image: Mahindra

camera icon
10/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Image: Republic

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 29 November 2025 at 16:57 IST