Updated 29 November 2025 at 16:57 IST
Planning to Get Mahindra Car in November 2025? Check Out Discounts
Looking to buy a new Mahindra SUV (Scorpio, XUV 700, Bolero, and others) in November 2025, the automaker is offering discounts of up to ₹4.25 lakh in this period. Check out the cars and the offer discounts:
Mahindra XUV 3XO is a popular sub-4m compact SUV and has a 1.2L petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹35,000 in November 2025.Image: Mahindra
Mahindra Thar Roxx is a popular off-road SUV and has a 1.5L petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹35,000 in November 2025.Image: Mahindra
Mahindra Bolero is a popular sub-4m compact SUV in rural areas and has a 1.5L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹1.10 lakh in November 2025 on older units.Image: Mahindra
Mahindra Bolero Neo is an underrated sub-4m compact SUV and has a 1.5L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹1.05 lakh in November 2025 on older units.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic is a popular SUV and has a 2.2L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹25,000 in November 2025.Image: Mahindra
Mahindra Scorpio N is a macho-looking option, and has a 2.0L petrol engine and a 2.2L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹20,000 in November 2025.Image: Mahindra
Mahindra XUV 400 is an underrated EV SUV and has a 39.4kWh battery pack. It has a discount of up to ₹3.25 lakh in November 2025.Image: Mahindra
Mahindra XUV 700 is a mid-size SUV and has a 2.0L petrol engine and a 2.2L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹75,000 in November 2025.Image: Mahindra
Mahindra Marazzo is an underrated MPV and has a 1.5L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹4.25 lakh in November 2025.Image: Mahindra
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.Image: Republic
