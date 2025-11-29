Planning to Get Mahindra Car in November 2025? Check Out Discounts

1/10 | |

Mahindra XUV 3XO is a popular sub-4m compact SUV and has a 1.2L petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹35,000 in November 2025.

Image: Mahindra

2/10 | |

Mahindra Thar Roxx is a popular off-road SUV and has a 1.5L petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹35,000 in November 2025.

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement

3/10 | |

Mahindra Bolero is a popular sub-4m compact SUV in rural areas and has a 1.5L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹1.10 lakh in November 2025 on older units.

Image: Mahindra

4/10 | |

Mahindra Bolero Neo is an underrated sub-4m compact SUV and has a 1.5L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹1.05 lakh in November 2025 on older units.



Image: Mahindra

Advertisement

5/10 | |

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is a popular SUV and has a 2.2L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹25,000 in November 2025.

Image: Mahindra

6/10 | |

Mahindra Scorpio N is a macho-looking option, and has a 2.0L petrol engine and a 2.2L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹20,000 in November 2025.

Image: Mahindra

7/10 | |

Mahindra XUV 400 is an underrated EV SUV and has a 39.4kWh battery pack. It has a discount of up to ₹3.25 lakh in November 2025.

Image: Mahindra

8/10 | |

Mahindra XUV 700 is a mid-size SUV and has a 2.0L petrol engine and a 2.2L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹75,000 in November 2025.

Image: Mahindra

9/10 | |

Mahindra Marazzo is an underrated MPV and has a 1.5L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹4.25 lakh in November 2025.

Image: Mahindra

10/10 | |

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Image: Republic