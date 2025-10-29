Updated 29 October 2025 at 19:29 IST
Popular CNG Cars to Consider Around ₹15 Lakhs in India: High on Mileage
CNG Cars Under ₹15 Lakh: The CNG cars in India are a popular choice among buyers as they offer high fuel efficiency, have less impact on your pockets and low cost of running. Some of the popular choices among buyers are as follows:
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG has a refined petrol engine and has a claimed mileage of 34.05 km/kg. The price of it starts at ₹6.71 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base CNG variant.Image: Republic
The Tata Punch is a popular choice in the CNG, and has a claimed mileage of 26.99 km/kg. The price of it starts at ₹7.65 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base CNG variant.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is a popular choice for fleet operators and has a claimed mileage of 33.73 km/kg. The price of it starts at ₹9.20 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base CNG variant.Image: Maruti Suzuki Dzire
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG comes with a 4-cylinder NA petrol engine and has a claimed mileage of 27 km/kg. The price of it starts at ₹8.19 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base CNG variant.Image: Hyundai India
The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG now comes with a 3-cylinder engine and has a claimed mileage of 32.85 km/kg. The price of it starts at ₹8.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base CNG variant.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Tata Nexon CNG comes with a turbo petrol engine and has a claimed mileage of 17.44 km/kg. The price of it starts at ₹9.41 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base CNG variant.Image: Republic Digital
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG is popular in the sub-4m compact SUV segment and has an ARAI mileage of 25.51 km/kg. The price of it starts at ₹10.46 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base CNG variant.Image: Republic
The Toyota Rumion CNG is the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and has a claimed mileage of 26.11 km/kg. The price of it starts at ₹13.35 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base CNG variant.Image: Toyota
