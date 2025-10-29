Popular CNG Cars to Consider Around ₹15 Lakhs in India: High on Mileage

1/8 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG has a refined petrol engine and has a claimed mileage of 34.05 km/kg. The price of it starts at ₹6.71 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base CNG variant.

Image: Republic

The Tata Punch is a popular choice in the CNG, and has a claimed mileage of 26.99 km/kg. The price of it starts at ₹7.65 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base CNG variant.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is a popular choice for fleet operators and has a claimed mileage of 33.73 km/kg. The price of it starts at ₹9.20 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base CNG variant.

Image: Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG comes with a 4-cylinder NA petrol engine and has a claimed mileage of 27 km/kg. The price of it starts at ₹8.19 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base CNG variant.

Image: Hyundai India

The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG now comes with a 3-cylinder engine and has a claimed mileage of 32.85 km/kg. The price of it starts at ₹8.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base CNG variant.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Tata Nexon CNG comes with a turbo petrol engine and has a claimed mileage of 17.44 km/kg. The price of it starts at ₹9.41 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base CNG variant.

Image: Republic Digital

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG is popular in the sub-4m compact SUV segment and has an ARAI mileage of 25.51 km/kg. The price of it starts at ₹10.46 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base CNG variant.

Image: Republic

The Toyota Rumion CNG is the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and has a claimed mileage of 26.11 km/kg. The price of it starts at ₹13.35 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base CNG variant.

Image: Toyota