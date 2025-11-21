Updated 21 November 2025 at 19:07 IST
Porsche Cayenne Electric 2026 Launched - Check Out Photos
Porsche has launched the new Cayenne Electric, with an updated exterior, interior and more power output compared to the previous model. The bookings of the new Porsche Cayenne Electric have commenced, and the deliveries are expected to start in the second half of 2026.
Porsche has launched the new Cayenne Electric, with an updated exterior, interior and more power output compared to the previous model.Image: Porsche
The Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric does a 0-100 km/h run in just 2.5 seconds,Image: Porsche
The new Porsche Cayenne Electric continues with a similar design to the ICE-powered Cayenne.Image: Porsche
The standard Cayenne Electric model pushes out 408hp and 835 Nm and does 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.Image: Porsche
The Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric comes with 1,156 hp and 1,150 Nm of torque.Image: Porsche
Regarding design, both variants get 20-22-inch alloy wheel options and gloss black cladding on their lower edges.Image: Porsche
The bookings of the new Porsche Cayenne Electric have commenced, and the deliveries are expected to start in the second half of 2026.Image: Porsche
The price of the Porsche Cayenne Electric starts at ₹1.76 crore (ex-showroom), and the turbo variant is priced at ₹2.26 crore (ex-showroom).Image: Porsche
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 21 November 2025 at 19:07 IST