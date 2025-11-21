Porsche Cayenne Electric 2026 Launched - Check Out Photos

1/8 | |

Porsche has launched the new Cayenne Electric, with an updated exterior, interior and more power output compared to the previous model.

Image: Porsche

2/8 | |

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric does a 0-100 km/h run in just 2.5 seconds,

Image: Porsche

3/8 | |

The new Porsche Cayenne Electric continues with a similar design to the ICE-powered Cayenne.

Image: Porsche

4/8 | |

The standard Cayenne Electric model pushes out 408hp and 835 Nm and does 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.

Image: Porsche

5/8 | |

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric comes with 1,156 hp and 1,150 Nm of torque.

Image: Porsche

6/8 | |

Regarding design, both variants get 20-22-inch alloy wheel options and gloss black cladding on their lower edges.

Image: Porsche

7/8 | |

The bookings of the new Porsche Cayenne Electric have commenced, and the deliveries are expected to start in the second half of 2026.

Image: Porsche

8/8 | |

The price of the Porsche Cayenne Electric starts at ₹1.76 crore (ex-showroom), and the turbo variant is priced at ₹2.26 crore (ex-showroom).

Image: Porsche