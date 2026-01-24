Updated 24 January 2026 at 15:14 IST
Skoda Kushaq Facelift 2026 in India - Check Out Its Key Highlights
Skoda India has recently unveiled the Kushaq facelift for the Indian market, featuring a new exterior design, additional features, and a new gearbox for the turbo petrol engine. It has new features such as a panoramic sunroof and massage seats for rear passengers, and is available in three new colour options. Here are its key highlights:
The front of the Skoda Kushaq facelift gets a connected LED DRL, which is similar to the Kodiaq, and it has a revised bumper and chrome skid plate.Image: Republic
Skoda offers the Kushaq with eight exterior colour options. However, it gets three new colour options, and you can opt for dual-tone colours in the Monte Carlo trim.Image: Republic
The Skoda Kushaq offers alloy wheels from its base variant itself. You get 16-inch wheels in lower trims and 17-inch in higher trims, and has all four disc brakes on offer.Image: Republic
The Kushaq facelift gets a subtle change in the headlamps. It continues with the LED projector setup, however, Skoda still offers halogen units for the indicators.Image: Republic
The Kushaq facelift continues with the same 1.0L TSI petrol and a 1.5L TSI petrol engine. However, the 1.0L TSI petrol engine gets a new 8-speed automatic gearbox.Image: Republic
The Kushaq facelift gets updated with a new panoramic sunroof in its top trims, and from the base variant itself, Skoda offers a sunroof in the Kushaq’s lineup.Image: Republic
One of the key features added in the Kushaq facelift is the rear-seat massager. The massage seats are effective, but the switches are not backlit.Image: Republic
The Kushaq facelift gets a new digital instrument cluster, which gives a sporty feel and has a crisp display of multiple information with a multi-view option.Image: Republic
The dimensions of the Skoda Kushaq Facelift remain unchanged. It gets functional roof rails and subtle chrome lining around the windows, enhancing the visual appearance.Image: Republic
The deliveries of the Skoda Kushaq Facelift will commence from March 2026, and the expected price of it is ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Republic
