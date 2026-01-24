Republic World
Skoda Kushaq Facelift

Updated 24 January 2026 at 15:14 IST

Skoda Kushaq Facelift 2026 in India - Check Out Its Key Highlights

Skoda India has recently unveiled the Kushaq facelift for the Indian market, featuring a new exterior design, additional features, and a new gearbox for the turbo petrol engine. It has new features such as a panoramic sunroof and massage seats for rear passengers, and is available in three new colour options. Here are its key highlights:

Vatsal Agrawal
The front of the Skoda Kushaq facelift gets a connected LED DRL, which is similar to the Kodiaq, and it has a revised bumper and chrome skid plate. 

Skoda offers the Kushaq with eight exterior colour options. However, it gets three new colour options, and you can opt for dual-tone colours in the Monte Carlo trim. 

The Skoda Kushaq offers alloy wheels from its base variant itself. You get 16-inch wheels in lower trims and 17-inch in higher trims, and has all four disc brakes on offer. 

The Kushaq facelift gets a subtle change in the headlamps. It continues with the LED projector setup, however, Skoda still offers halogen units for the indicators. 

The Kushaq facelift continues with the same 1.0L TSI petrol and a 1.5L TSI petrol engine. However, the 1.0L TSI petrol engine gets a new 8-speed automatic gearbox. 

The Kushaq facelift gets updated with a new panoramic sunroof in its top trims, and from the base variant itself, Skoda offers a sunroof in the Kushaq’s lineup. 

One of the key features added in the Kushaq facelift is the rear-seat massager. The massage seats are effective, but the switches are not backlit. 

The Kushaq facelift gets a new digital instrument cluster, which gives a sporty feel and has a crisp display of multiple information with a multi-view option. 

The dimensions of the Skoda Kushaq Facelift remain unchanged. It gets functional roof rails and subtle chrome lining around the windows, enhancing the visual appearance. 

The deliveries of the Skoda Kushaq Facelift will commence from March 2026, and the expected price of it is ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 24 January 2026 at 15:14 IST