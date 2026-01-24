Skoda Kushaq Facelift 2026 in India - Check Out Its Key Highlights

1/10 | |

The front of the Skoda Kushaq facelift gets a connected LED DRL, which is similar to the Kodiaq, and it has a revised bumper and chrome skid plate.

Image: Republic

2/10 | |

Skoda offers the Kushaq with eight exterior colour options. However, it gets three new colour options, and you can opt for dual-tone colours in the Monte Carlo trim.

Image: Republic

Advertisement

3/10 | |

The Skoda Kushaq offers alloy wheels from its base variant itself. You get 16-inch wheels in lower trims and 17-inch in higher trims, and has all four disc brakes on offer.

Image: Republic

4/10 | |

The Kushaq facelift gets a subtle change in the headlamps. It continues with the LED projector setup, however, Skoda still offers halogen units for the indicators.

Image: Republic

Advertisement

5/10 | |

The Kushaq facelift continues with the same 1.0L TSI petrol and a 1.5L TSI petrol engine. However, the 1.0L TSI petrol engine gets a new 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Image: Republic

6/10 | |

The Kushaq facelift gets updated with a new panoramic sunroof in its top trims, and from the base variant itself, Skoda offers a sunroof in the Kushaq’s lineup.

Image: Republic

7/10 | |

One of the key features added in the Kushaq facelift is the rear-seat massager. The massage seats are effective, but the switches are not backlit.

Image: Republic

8/10 | |

The Kushaq facelift gets a new digital instrument cluster, which gives a sporty feel and has a crisp display of multiple information with a multi-view option.

Image: Republic

9/10 | |

The dimensions of the Skoda Kushaq Facelift remain unchanged. It gets functional roof rails and subtle chrome lining around the windows, enhancing the visual appearance.

Image: Republic

10/10 | |

The deliveries of the Skoda Kushaq Facelift will commence from March 2026, and the expected price of it is ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Republic