Skoda Octavia RS Launched in India - Key Highlights

1/8: Skoda India has launched the Octavia RS in the Indian market and states that it has already sold out in India. / Image: Skoda

2/8: It runs on 19-inch alloy wheels, having red disc brake callipers, and in 2025, it offers headlamp washers along with front parking sensors. / Image: Skoda

3/8: The rear profile of the Skoda Octavia RS has a subtle red strip on the bumper, dual exhaust, and a lip spoiler, which enhances the overall sportiness of the sedan. / Image: Skoda

4/8: The Octavia RS has a long list of safety features, including an ADAS suite, 10 airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and more. / Image: Republic

5/8:

The features in the Skoda Octavia RS are: a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display, a virtual cockpit, three-zone climate control, and more.

/ Image: Skoda

6/8: For music lovers, the Skoda Octavia RS comes with an 11-speaker Canton music system and features wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto / Image: Skoda

7/8: You can choose the Skoda Octavia RS from five colour options. These are: Mamba Green, Candy White, Race Blue, Magic Black, Velvet Red. / Image: Skoda

8/8: The price of the Skoda Octavia RS starts at ₹49.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in a single variant. / Image: Skoda