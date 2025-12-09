Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Top 10 Automakers with Highest Sales in EV Segment in November 2025

Updated 9 December 2025 at 17:45 IST

Top 10 Automakers with Highest Sales in EV Segment in November 2025

The EV segment in India recorded a growth in November 2025, as multiple automakers and the festive period, and with other benefits, boosted the demand among buyers. According to FADA, this segment saw a growth of 61.87% on a YoY basis and declined compared to October 2025. Here’s a list of the top 10 automakers with the highest sales in the EV segment in November 2025:

Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Tata Motors stood in the first position, and it recorded total sales of 6,153 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 38.30% on a YoY basis and a decline of 15% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Tata

camera icon
2/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

JSW MG Motor was in the second position, and it recorded total sales of 3,693 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 10.34% on a YoY basis and a decline of 18.82% on a MoM basis. 

Image: MG Motor India

Advertisement
camera icon
3/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Mahindra was in the third position, and it recorded total sales of 2,966 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 408.75% on a YoY basis and a decline of 24.16% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Republic

camera icon
4/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Kia India was in the second position, and it recorded total sales of 464 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 527.03% on a YoY basis and a decline of 29.27% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Kia India

Advertisement
camera icon
5/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

BYD was in the fifth position, and it recorded total sales of 425 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 15.80% on a YoY basis and a decline of 25.44% on a MoM basis. 

Image: BYD India

camera icon
6/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Hyundai Motor was in the sixth position, and it recorded total sales of 372 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 1671.43% on a YoY basis and a decline of 16.22% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Hyundai

camera icon
7/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Vinfast recently launched the VF 6 and VF 7 in India, and it recorded total sales of 291 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a 122.14% growth on a MoM basis.

Image: VinFast

camera icon
8/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

BMW India recorded total sales of 268 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 150.47% on a YoY basis and a decline of 13.55% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Republic Auto

camera icon
9/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Mercedes-Benz recorded total sales of 69 units in November 2025 and saw a decline of 35.51% on a YoY basis and 23.33% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Mercedes Benz

camera icon
10/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Tesla recently started its India operation, and it recorded total sales of 48 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 20% on a MoM basis. 
 

Image: Tesla

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 9 December 2025 at 17:45 IST