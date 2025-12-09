Updated 9 December 2025 at 17:45 IST
Top 10 Automakers with Highest Sales in EV Segment in November 2025
The EV segment in India recorded a growth in November 2025, as multiple automakers and the festive period, and with other benefits, boosted the demand among buyers. According to FADA, this segment saw a growth of 61.87% on a YoY basis and declined compared to October 2025. Here’s a list of the top 10 automakers with the highest sales in the EV segment in November 2025:
Tata Motors stood in the first position, and it recorded total sales of 6,153 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 38.30% on a YoY basis and a decline of 15% on a MoM basis.Image: Tata
JSW MG Motor was in the second position, and it recorded total sales of 3,693 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 10.34% on a YoY basis and a decline of 18.82% on a MoM basis.Image: MG Motor India
Mahindra was in the third position, and it recorded total sales of 2,966 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 408.75% on a YoY basis and a decline of 24.16% on a MoM basis.Image: Republic
Kia India was in the second position, and it recorded total sales of 464 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 527.03% on a YoY basis and a decline of 29.27% on a MoM basis.Image: Kia India
BYD was in the fifth position, and it recorded total sales of 425 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 15.80% on a YoY basis and a decline of 25.44% on a MoM basis.Image: BYD India
Hyundai Motor was in the sixth position, and it recorded total sales of 372 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 1671.43% on a YoY basis and a decline of 16.22% on a MoM basis.Image: Hyundai
Vinfast recently launched the VF 6 and VF 7 in India, and it recorded total sales of 291 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a 122.14% growth on a MoM basis.Image: VinFast
BMW India recorded total sales of 268 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 150.47% on a YoY basis and a decline of 13.55% on a MoM basis.Image: Republic Auto
Mercedes-Benz recorded total sales of 69 units in November 2025 and saw a decline of 35.51% on a YoY basis and 23.33% on a MoM basis.Image: Mercedes Benz
Tesla recently started its India operation, and it recorded total sales of 48 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 20% on a MoM basis.
