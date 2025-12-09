Top 10 Automakers with Highest Sales in EV Segment in November 2025

1/10 | |

Tata Motors stood in the first position, and it recorded total sales of 6,153 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 38.30% on a YoY basis and a decline of 15% on a MoM basis.

JSW MG Motor was in the second position, and it recorded total sales of 3,693 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 10.34% on a YoY basis and a decline of 18.82% on a MoM basis.

Mahindra was in the third position, and it recorded total sales of 2,966 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 408.75% on a YoY basis and a decline of 24.16% on a MoM basis.

Kia India was in the second position, and it recorded total sales of 464 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 527.03% on a YoY basis and a decline of 29.27% on a MoM basis.

BYD was in the fifth position, and it recorded total sales of 425 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 15.80% on a YoY basis and a decline of 25.44% on a MoM basis.

Hyundai Motor was in the sixth position, and it recorded total sales of 372 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 1671.43% on a YoY basis and a decline of 16.22% on a MoM basis.

Vinfast recently launched the VF 6 and VF 7 in India, and it recorded total sales of 291 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a 122.14% growth on a MoM basis.

BMW India recorded total sales of 268 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 150.47% on a YoY basis and a decline of 13.55% on a MoM basis.

Mercedes-Benz recorded total sales of 69 units in November 2025 and saw a decline of 35.51% on a YoY basis and 23.33% on a MoM basis.

Tesla recently started its India operation, and it recorded total sales of 48 units in November 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 20% on a MoM basis.



