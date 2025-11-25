Updated 25 November 2025 at 23:00 IST
Tata Motors Cars Discount in November 2025
Discount on Tata Cars: Looking to buy a new Tata car (Nexon, Harrier, Tiago, and others) in November 2025, the automaker is offering discounts of up to ₹1.48 lakh in this period. Check out the cars and the offer discounts:
The Tiago is a budget hatchback and has a 1.2L petrol engine and CNG options. It has a discount of up to ₹55,000 in November 2025.Image: Tata
Tata Tigor is a budget sedan and has a 1.2L petrol engine and CNG options. It has a discount of up to ₹55,000 in November 2025.Image: Tata
Tata Altroz is a premium hatchback and has a 1.2L petrol engine, a CNG, and a 1.5L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹1.48 lakh in November 2025.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Tata Harrier is a mid-size SUV and has a 2.0L diesel engine. It has a discount of up to ₹90,000 in November 2025.Image: Tata Motors
Tata Safari is a mid-size SUV and has a 2.0L diesel engine. It has a discount of up to ₹90,000 in November 2025.Image: Tata
Tata Punch is a budget micro-SUV and has a 1.2L petrol engine and CNG options. It has a discount of up to ₹65,000 in November 2025.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Tata Nexon is a popular sub-4m compact SUV and has a 1.2L petrol engine, a CNG, and a 1.5L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹53,000 in November 2025.Image: Republic Digital
Tata Curvv is an underrated coupe-SUV and has a 1.2L petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine option. It has a discount of up to ₹48,000 in November 2025.Image: Tata
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.Image: Tata
