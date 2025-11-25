Tata Sierra (2025) Launched in India - Check Out Photos

1/10 | |

Tata Motors has officially revived the iconic Sierra nameplate and has launched it for the Indian market.

Image: ANI

The bookings of the new Tata Sierra will begin from November 16, 2025, and the deliveries will commence from mid-January 2026.

Image: Republic

You can choose the Sierra from six colour options. These are: Munnar Mist, Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rogue, Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey, and Pristine White.

Image: Republic

The Sierra has six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, a 360-degree parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, Level-2+ ADAS features, and others.

Image: Republic

The Sierra will come with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5L diesel engine.

Image: Republic

Tata Motors has further said it is working on an AWD drivetrain and CNG options as well.

Image: Republic

The Sierra comes with 17-inch steel wheels in the lower trims and 19-inch alloy wheels in the top-spec variant.

Image: Republic

The Tata Sierra is equipped with two 12.3-inch displays, wireless connectivity for headphones, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, terrain modes, and others.

Image: Republic

The length of the Tata Sierra is 4,340mm, the width is 1,841mm, and the height of the Tata Sierra is 1,715mm. The wheelbase of the Tata Sierra is 2,730mm

Image: Republic

The introductory price of the Tata Sierra starts at ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It will be offered in seven variant options.

Image: Republic