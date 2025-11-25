Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Tata Sierra (2025) Launched in India - Check Out Photos

Updated 25 November 2025 at 22:32 IST

Tata Sierra (2025) Launched in India - Check Out Photos

Tata Sierra Revived: Tata Motors has revived the iconic Sierra after two decades and has launched it for the Indian market. The Sierra comes with 2-zone climate control, 3 screens, 6 colours, and 7 variants. The bookings will begin from November 16, 2025, and the deliveries will commence from mid-January 2026.

Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Tata Motors has officially revived the iconic Sierra nameplate and has launched it for the Indian market. 

Image: ANI

camera icon
2/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The bookings of the new Tata Sierra will begin from November 16, 2025, and the deliveries will commence from mid-January 2026.

Image: Republic

Advertisement
camera icon
3/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

You can choose the Sierra from six colour options. These are: Munnar Mist, Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rogue, Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey, and Pristine White. 

Image: Republic

camera icon
4/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Sierra has six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, a 360-degree parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, Level-2+ ADAS features, and others. 

Image: Republic

Advertisement
camera icon
5/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Sierra will come with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5L diesel engine.

Image: Republic

camera icon
6/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Tata Motors has further said it is working on an AWD drivetrain and CNG options as well.

Image: Republic

camera icon
7/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Sierra comes with 17-inch steel wheels in the lower trims and 19-inch alloy wheels in the top-spec variant. 

Image: Republic

camera icon
8/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Tata Sierra is equipped with two 12.3-inch displays, wireless connectivity for headphones, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, terrain modes, and others.

Image: Republic

camera icon
9/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The length of the Tata Sierra is 4,340mm, the width is 1,841mm, and the height of the Tata Sierra is 1,715mm. The wheelbase of the Tata Sierra is 2,730mm

Image: Republic

camera icon
10/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The introductory price of the Tata Sierra starts at ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It will be offered in seven variant options. 

Image: Republic

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 25 November 2025 at 22:32 IST