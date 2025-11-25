Updated 25 November 2025 at 22:32 IST
Tata Sierra (2025) Launched in India - Check Out Photos
Tata Sierra Revived: Tata Motors has revived the iconic Sierra after two decades and has launched it for the Indian market. The Sierra comes with 2-zone climate control, 3 screens, 6 colours, and 7 variants. The bookings will begin from November 16, 2025, and the deliveries will commence from mid-January 2026.
- Galleries
- 2 min read
Tata Motors has officially revived the iconic Sierra nameplate and has launched it for the Indian market.Image: ANI
The bookings of the new Tata Sierra will begin from November 16, 2025, and the deliveries will commence from mid-January 2026.Image: Republic
Advertisement
You can choose the Sierra from six colour options. These are: Munnar Mist, Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rogue, Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey, and Pristine White.Image: Republic
The Sierra has six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, a 360-degree parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, Level-2+ ADAS features, and others.Image: Republic
Advertisement
The Sierra will come with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5L diesel engine.Image: Republic
Tata Motors has further said it is working on an AWD drivetrain and CNG options as well.Image: Republic
The Sierra comes with 17-inch steel wheels in the lower trims and 19-inch alloy wheels in the top-spec variant.Image: Republic
The Tata Sierra is equipped with two 12.3-inch displays, wireless connectivity for headphones, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, terrain modes, and others.Image: Republic
The length of the Tata Sierra is 4,340mm, the width is 1,841mm, and the height of the Tata Sierra is 1,715mm. The wheelbase of the Tata Sierra is 2,730mmImage: Republic
The introductory price of the Tata Sierra starts at ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It will be offered in seven variant options.Image: Republic
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 25 November 2025 at 22:32 IST