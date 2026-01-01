Republic World
Cars Launched in 2025

Updated 1 January 2026 at 22:08 IST

Tata Sierra to Mahindra XEV 9S: Top Mass-Market Cars Launched in 2025

The Indian automotive market saw several mass-market cars that were introduced in 2025. It reflected a strong activity across multiple segments such as hatchbacks, MPVs, and SUVs. Some of these new launches got a new design, improved features and competitive pricing to attract a wide range of buyers. Here is a list of the top mass-market cars that were launched in 2025 in India:

Vatsal Agrawal
The Skoda Kylaq is gaining popularity in the market as it is the only German SUV under ₹10 lakh. The price of it starts at ₹8.61 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Skoda India

In the EV SUV segment, Mahindra launched the XEV 9S with a new 70kWh battery pack and a similar design to the regular XUV 700. The price of it starts at ₹23.31 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Republic

The Tata Harrier EV is a popular EV SUV, having a bold design, and it comes with an AWD option as well. The price of it starts at ₹25.27 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Tata

Tata has launched the Sierra in India with a modern design and is a feature-rich offering with two new petrol engines. The price of it starts at ₹13.51 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Republic

The Kia Syros is an underrated sub-4m compact SUV, offering a feature-rich cabin and two engine options. The price of it starts at ₹9.80 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Tata launched the Altroz facelift, with a more stylish exterior profile, and has added more features, but it was unchanged mechanically. The price of it starts at ₹7.23 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Hyundai Creta Electric is a mass-market EV, having a similar design to the ICE counterpart. It is offered in 2 battery packs. The price of it starts at ₹19.10 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Hyundai

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is a premium mid-size SUV, having multiple features and similar engine options to the Grand Vitara. The price of it starts at ₹12.36 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Hyundai has launched the second generation of the Venue and the Venue N Line, with a new exterior and interior. The price of it starts at ₹12.36 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Hyundai

The Kia Carens Clavis is the premium version of the regular Carens, which has new features and a different design. The price of it starts at ₹12.95 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 1 January 2026 at 22:08 IST