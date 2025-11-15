Tata Sierra Unveiled Ahead of November 25 Launch - Check Out Photos

1/8 | |

The front of the Sierra has connected LED DRL, and the grill is finished in gloss black paint.



The Tata Sierra runs on 19-inch alloy wheels, has wide wheel arches, and black body cladding to enhance the sporty appearance.



The exterior design of the Sierra has a mix of simple yet modern elements, continuing with the iconic boxy silhouette.

The dashboard of the Sierra comes with a triple-screen layout, and there are multiple elements shared with other Tata SUVs.

The Sierra has features like a panoramic sunroof, rear centre armrest, multiple driving modes, a wireless charger, and others.

The rear seats of the Sierra will come with sunblinds, rear AC vents, a manual lever to adjust the front passenger seats, and other convenience features.

Tata Sierra will likely come with a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine and a 1.5L NA petrol engine. However, it will continue with a 1.5L diesel engine.

The price of the Sierra will be announced on November 25. However, the expected starting price is around ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

