Tata Sierra Unveiled Ahead of November 25 Launch - Check Out Photos
OG Sierra Returns: Tata Motors has revived the iconic nameplate, Sierra, for the Indian market. The Indian automaker first launched the Sierra in 1991, and it was on sale for more than a decade. It now comes with a modern-day design, is feature-packed and will come with an all-new engine option. However, Tata Motors will announce the price of the Sierra on November 25.
The front of the Sierra has connected LED DRL, and the grill is finished in gloss black paint.
The Tata Sierra runs on 19-inch alloy wheels, has wide wheel arches, and black body cladding to enhance the sporty appearance.
The exterior design of the Sierra has a mix of simple yet modern elements, continuing with the iconic boxy silhouette.Image: TATA
The dashboard of the Sierra comes with a triple-screen layout, and there are multiple elements shared with other Tata SUVs.Image: TATA
The Sierra has features like a panoramic sunroof, rear centre armrest, multiple driving modes, a wireless charger, and others.Image: TATA
The rear seats of the Sierra will come with sunblinds, rear AC vents, a manual lever to adjust the front passenger seats, and other convenience features.Image: TATA
Tata Sierra will likely come with a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine and a 1.5L NA petrol engine. However, it will continue with a 1.5L diesel engine.Image: TATA
The price of the Sierra will be announced on November 25. However, the expected starting price is around ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: TATA
Published On: 15 November 2025 at 18:49 IST