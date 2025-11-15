Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Tata Sierra Unveiled Ahead of November 25 Launch - Check Out Photos

Updated 15 November 2025 at 18:49 IST

Tata Sierra Unveiled Ahead of November 25 Launch - Check Out Photos

OG Sierra Returns: Tata Motors has revived the iconic nameplate, Sierra, for the Indian market. The Indian automaker first launched the Sierra in 1991, and it was on sale for more than a decade. It now comes with a modern-day design, is feature-packed and will come with an all-new engine option. However, Tata Motors will announce the price of the Sierra on November 25.

Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The front of the Sierra has connected LED DRL, and the grill is finished in gloss black paint. 
 

Image: TATA

camera icon
2/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Tata Sierra runs on 19-inch alloy wheels, has wide wheel arches, and black body cladding to enhance the sporty appearance. 
 

Image: TATA

Advertisement
camera icon
3/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The exterior design of the Sierra has a mix of simple yet modern elements, continuing with the iconic boxy silhouette.

Image: TATA

camera icon
4/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The dashboard of the Sierra comes with a triple-screen layout, and there are multiple elements shared with other Tata SUVs.

Image: TATA

Advertisement
camera icon
5/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Sierra has features like a panoramic sunroof, rear centre armrest, multiple driving modes, a wireless charger, and others.

Image: TATA

camera icon
6/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The rear seats of the Sierra will come with sunblinds, rear AC vents, a manual lever to adjust the front passenger seats, and other convenience features.

Image: TATA

camera icon
7/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Tata Sierra will likely come with a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine and a 1.5L NA petrol engine. However, it will continue with a 1.5L diesel engine. 

Image: TATA

camera icon
8/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The price of the Sierra will be announced on November 25. However, the expected starting price is around ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: TATA

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 15 November 2025 at 18:49 IST