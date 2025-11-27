Tesla Opens First Integrated Centre in Gurugram - Check Out Photos

1/7 | |

Tesla India opened its first Tesla Centre in Gurugram, marking a major step in its plan to expand electric mobility in the country.

The Model Y, priced from ₹59,89,000, is available for order with home charging support. It is offered in two variants, RWD and Long Range RWD.

The Tesla Model Y has a claimed range of 500km from the RWD variant and 661 km from the RWD Long Range variant.

Though Tesla says its cars do not have any maintenance period, you can visit the Tesla Centre in Gurugram, which offers multiple services in case of any problem.

The company says the Supercharging system allows Model Y to charge up to 275 km in 15 minutes, supporting a quick "Plug In, Charge and Go" experience.

This launch comes after Tesla India entered the market in July and began widening its presence through experience centres in Mumbai and Delhi.

The new centre at Orchid Business Park will offer retail, after-sales service, delivery and charging, all from one location.

