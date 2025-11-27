Updated 27 November 2025 at 22:59 IST
Tesla Opens First Integrated Centre in Gurugram - Check Out Photos
Tesla Centre in Gurugram: Tesla India has opened its first Tesla Centre in Gurugram, and it marks a major step in its plan to expand electric mobility in the country. The company says the Model Y has earned top global safety ratings. The new centre at Orchid Business Park will offer retail, after-sales service, delivery and charging, all from one location.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Tesla India opened its first Tesla Centre in Gurugram, marking a major step in its plan to expand electric mobility in the country.Image: Tesla
The Model Y, priced from ₹59,89,000, is available for order with home charging support. It is offered in two variants, RWD and Long Range RWD.Image: Tesla
Advertisement
The Tesla Model Y has a claimed range of 500km from the RWD variant and 661 km from the RWD Long Range variant.Image: Tesla
Though Tesla says its cars do not have any maintenance period, you can visit the Tesla Centre in Gurugram, which offers multiple services in case of any problem.Image: Republic
Advertisement
The company says the Supercharging system allows Model Y to charge up to 275 km in 15 minutes, supporting a quick "Plug In, Charge and Go" experience.Image: Tesla
This launch comes after Tesla India entered the market in July and began widening its presence through experience centres in Mumbai and Delhi.Image: Tesla
The new centre at Orchid Business Park will offer retail, after-sales service, delivery and charging, all from one location.Image: Tesla
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 27 November 2025 at 22:59 IST