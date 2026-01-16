Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
2-Wheeler Sales in December 2025

Updated 16 January 2026 at 22:39 IST

Top 10 2-Wheeler Automakers With Highest Sales in December 2025

The two-wheeler sector in India saw a decent demand in the market across the scooter and motorcycle segments. There were several models from different automakers, which continued to lead the sales chart. Here is a list of the top 10 two-wheelers with the highest sales in December 2025:

Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Honda recorded total sales of 3,56,128 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 12.20% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Honda

camera icon
2/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Hero MotoCorp recorded total sales of 2,90,813 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 11.65% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Hero

Advertisement
camera icon
3/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

TVS Motor recorded total sales of 2,65,707 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 24.31% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Republic

camera icon
4/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Bajaj recorded total sales of 1,38,012 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 1.09% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Bajaj

Advertisement
camera icon
5/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Royal Enfield recorded total sales of 82,057 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 48.56% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Royal Enfield

camera icon
6/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Suzuki Motorcycles recorded total sales of 80,058 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 26.80% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Republic

camera icon
7/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Yamaha recorded total sales of 54,363 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 30.04% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Yamaha

camera icon
8/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Ather recorded total sales of 17,058 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 61.96% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Ather

camera icon
9/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Ola Electric recorded total sales of 9,021 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 34.66% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Ola Website

camera icon
10/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Ampere recorded total sales of 4,751 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 70.04% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Ampere

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 16 January 2026 at 22:39 IST