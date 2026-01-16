Top 10 2-Wheeler Automakers With Highest Sales in December 2025

1/10 | |

Honda recorded total sales of 3,56,128 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 12.20% on a YoY basis.

Hero MotoCorp recorded total sales of 2,90,813 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 11.65% on a YoY basis.

TVS Motor recorded total sales of 2,65,707 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 24.31% on a YoY basis.

Bajaj recorded total sales of 1,38,012 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 1.09% on a YoY basis.

Royal Enfield recorded total sales of 82,057 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 48.56% on a YoY basis.

Suzuki Motorcycles recorded total sales of 80,058 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 26.80% on a YoY basis.

Yamaha recorded total sales of 54,363 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 30.04% on a YoY basis.

Ather recorded total sales of 17,058 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 61.96% on a YoY basis.

Ola Electric recorded total sales of 9,021 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 34.66% on a YoY basis.

Ampere recorded total sales of 4,751 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 70.04% on a YoY basis.

