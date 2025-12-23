Updated 23 December 2025 at 20:31 IST
Top 10 2-Wheelers With Highest Sales in November 2025
The two-wheeler market in India saw a steady demand across motorcycles and scooters. There were several models that continued to lead the sales chart and it was driven by consistent interest from urban and rural buyers. Here is a list of the top 10 two-wheelers with the highest sales in November 2025:
The Hero Splendor recorded total sales of 3,48,569 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 18.63% on a YoY basis.Image: Hero
The Honda Activa recorded total sales of 2,62,689 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 27% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
The Honda Shine recorded total sales of 1,86,490 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 28.15% on a YoY basis.Image: Honda
The TVS Jupiter recorded total sales of 1,24,782 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 25.14% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
The Bajaj Pulsar recorded total sales of 1,13,802 units in November 2025 and saw a decline of 0.58% on a YoY basis.Image: Bajaj Auto
The Hero HF Deluxe recorded total sales of 91,082 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 48.72% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
The Suzuki Access recorded total sales of 67,477 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 24.68% on a YoY basis.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic TV
The TVS Apache recorded total sales of 48,764 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 36.94% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
The TVS XL100 recorded total sales of 44,971 units in November 2025 and saw a decline of 2.07% on a YoY basis.Image: TVS
The TVS iQube recorded total sales of 38,191 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 48.71% on a YoY basis.Image: TVS Motor Company
