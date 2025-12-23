Top 10 2-Wheelers With Highest Sales in November 2025

1/10 | |

The Hero Splendor recorded total sales of 3,48,569 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 18.63% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hero

2/10 | |

The Honda Activa recorded total sales of 2,62,689 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 27% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

Advertisement

3/10 | |

The Honda Shine recorded total sales of 1,86,490 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 28.15% on a YoY basis.

Image: Honda

4/10 | |

The TVS Jupiter recorded total sales of 1,24,782 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 25.14% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

Advertisement

5/10 | |

The Bajaj Pulsar recorded total sales of 1,13,802 units in November 2025 and saw a decline of 0.58% on a YoY basis.

Image: Bajaj Auto

6/10 | |

The Hero HF Deluxe recorded total sales of 91,082 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 48.72% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

7/10 | |

The Suzuki Access recorded total sales of 67,477 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 24.68% on a YoY basis.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic TV

8/10 | |

The TVS Apache recorded total sales of 48,764 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 36.94% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

9/10 | |

The TVS XL100 recorded total sales of 44,971 units in November 2025 and saw a decline of 2.07% on a YoY basis.

Image: TVS

10/10 | |

The TVS iQube recorded total sales of 38,191 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 48.71% on a YoY basis.

Image: TVS Motor Company