Top 10 4x4 SUVs To Consider Under ₹50 Lakh in November 2025

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the most affordable 4X4 SUV and is powered by a 1.5L NA petrol engine. The price of the Jimny is ₹12.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Mahindra Thar is a popular 4X4 SUV and is powered by a 1.5L turbo petrol and a 2.2L diesel engine. The price of the Thar is ₹14.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Mahindra

The Force Gurkha is an underrated 4X4 SUV and is powered by a 2.6L diesel engine. The price of the Gurkha is ₹15.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Force

The Mahindra Scorpio N is another popular 4X4 SUV and is powered by a 2.2L diesel engine. The price of the Scorpio N is ₹17.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Mahindra

The Mahindra Thar is a popular five-door version of the regular Thar and is powered by a 2.2L diesel engine. The price of the Thar Roxx is ₹18.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Mahindra

The Isuzu V-Cross is the most affordable pickup truck with a 4x4 setup and is powered by a 1.9L diesel engine. The price of the V-Cross is ₹24.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Isuzu

The Jeep Compass is an underrated 4X4 SUV and is powered by a 2.0L diesel engine. The price of the Compass is ₹30.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Jeep

The Toyota Hilux is another popular 4X4 pickup truck and is powered by a 2.8L diesel engine. The price of the Hilux is ₹34.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Toyota

The Jeep Meridian and the Compass have the same underpinnings and have the same 4X4 setup. It is powered by a 2.0L diesel engine. The price of the Meridian is ₹40.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Republic

The Toyota Fortuner is a popular 4X4 SUV and is powered by a 2.8L diesel engine. The price of the Fortuner is ₹47.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Toyota