Top 10 7-Seater Cars With Highest Sales in December 2025
The 7-seater cars in the market are a popular choice among car buyers as they offer a comfortable cabin, has decent features, and come with a petrol, diesel or a CNG option. This segment recorded a steady growth in demand. There were several well-known MPVs that saw decent sales in December 2025. Here’s a look at the top 10 7-seater cars recording the highest sales in December 2025:
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded total sales of 16,586 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 3% on a YoY basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,885 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 30% on a YoY basis.Image: Mahindra
Mahindra Bolero recorded total sales of 10,611 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 79% on a YoY basis.Image: Mahindra
Toyota Innova recorded total sales of 9,901 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 2% on a YoY basis.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Kia Carens recorded total sales of 3,681 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 40% on a YoY basis.Image: Intiatives Desk
Toyota Fortuner recorded total sales of 2,961 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 34% on a YoY basis.Image: Toyota
Maruti Suzuki XL6 recorded total sales of 2,744 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 10% on a YoY basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Renault Triber recorded total sales of 2,324 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 40% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
Tata Safari recorded total sales of 1,446 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 4% on a YoY basis.Image: Tata
Mahindra XUV 7X0 recorded total sales of 971 units in December 2025, and saw a decline of 32% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
