Updated 14 January 2026 at 22:17 IST

Top 10 7-Seater Cars With Highest Sales in December 2025

The 7-seater cars in the market are a popular choice among car buyers as they offer a comfortable cabin, has decent features, and come with a petrol, diesel or a CNG option. This segment recorded a steady growth in demand. There were several well-known MPVs that saw decent sales in December 2025. Here’s a look at the top 10 7-seater cars recording the highest sales in December 2025:

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded total sales of 16,586 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 3% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,885 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 30% on a YoY basis.  

Image: Mahindra

Mahindra Bolero recorded total sales of 10,611 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 79% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

Toyota Innova recorded total sales of 9,901 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 2% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Kia Carens recorded total sales of 3,681 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 40% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Intiatives Desk

Toyota Fortuner recorded total sales of 2,961 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 34% on a YoY basis.

Image: Toyota

Maruti Suzuki XL6 recorded total sales of 2,744 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 10% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Renault Triber recorded total sales of 2,324 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 40% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Republic

Tata Safari recorded total sales of 1,446 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 4% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Tata

Mahindra XUV 7X0 recorded total sales of 971 units in December 2025, and saw a decline of 32% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Republic

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 14 January 2026 at 22:17 IST