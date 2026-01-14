Top 10 7-Seater Cars With Highest Sales in December 2025

1/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded total sales of 16,586 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 3% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

2/10

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,885 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 30% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

3/10

Mahindra Bolero recorded total sales of 10,611 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 79% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

4/10

Toyota Innova recorded total sales of 9,901 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 2% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

5/10

Kia Carens recorded total sales of 3,681 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 40% on a YoY basis.

Image: Intiatives Desk

6/10

Toyota Fortuner recorded total sales of 2,961 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 34% on a YoY basis.

Image: Toyota

7/10

Maruti Suzuki XL6 recorded total sales of 2,744 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 10% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

8/10

Renault Triber recorded total sales of 2,324 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 40% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

9/10

Tata Safari recorded total sales of 1,446 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 4% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata

10/10

Mahindra XUV 7X0 recorded total sales of 971 units in December 2025, and saw a decline of 32% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic