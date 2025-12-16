Top 10 7-Seater Cars With Highest Sales in November 2025

1/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded total sales of 16,197 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 7% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

2/10 | |

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,616 units in November 2025, and saw a growth of 23% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

3/10 | |

Mahindra Bolero recorded total sales of 10,521 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 49% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal/ Republic

4/10 | |

Toyota Innova recorded total sales of 9,295 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 18% on a YoY basis.

Image: Toyota

5/10 | |

Kia Carens recorded total sales of 6,530 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 15% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

6/10 | |

Mahindra XUV 700 recorded total sales of 6,176 units in November 2025, and saw a decline of 32% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

7/10 | |

Toyota Fortuner recorded total sales of 2,676 units in November 2025, and saw a decline of 7% on a YoY basis.

Image: Toyota

8/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki XL6 recorded total sales of 2,445 units in November 2025 and saw a decline of 2% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

9/10 | |

Renault Triber recorded total sales of 2,064 units in November 2025, and saw a growth of 39% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

10/10 | |

Tata Safari recorded total sales of 1,895 units in November 2025, and saw a growth of 21% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata