Top 10 7-Seater Cars With Highest Sales in November 2025
The 7-seater cars in the market saw a steady surge in demand, as more new car buyers are looking for vehicles that can comfortably fit joint families and offer extra space with good performance from the engine. In November 2025, there were several well-known MPVs that saw decent sales. Here’s a look at the top 10 7-seater cars recording the highest sales in November 2025:
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded total sales of 16,197 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 7% on a YoY basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,616 units in November 2025, and saw a growth of 23% on a YoY basis.Image: Mahindra
Mahindra Bolero recorded total sales of 10,521 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 49% on a YoY basis.Image: Vatsal Agrawal/ Republic
Toyota Innova recorded total sales of 9,295 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 18% on a YoY basis.Image: Toyota
Kia Carens recorded total sales of 6,530 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 15% on a YoY basis.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Mahindra XUV 700 recorded total sales of 6,176 units in November 2025, and saw a decline of 32% on a YoY basis.Image: Mahindra
Toyota Fortuner recorded total sales of 2,676 units in November 2025, and saw a decline of 7% on a YoY basis.Image: Toyota
Maruti Suzuki XL6 recorded total sales of 2,445 units in November 2025 and saw a decline of 2% on a YoY basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Renault Triber recorded total sales of 2,064 units in November 2025, and saw a growth of 39% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
Tata Safari recorded total sales of 1,895 units in November 2025, and saw a growth of 21% on a YoY basis.Image: Tata
