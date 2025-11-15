Updated 15 November 2025 at 16:34 IST
Top 10 7-Seater Cars with Highest Sales in October 2025
The demand for 7-seater cars in the market has been rising steadily, as more buyers are considering cars that can comfortably fit larger families and offer extra space. In October 2025, there were several well-known MPVs and SUVs recording impressive sales. Here’s a look at the 7-seater cars that saw the highest sales in October 2025:
- Galleries
- 2 min read
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded total sales of 20,087 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 7% on a YoY basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 17,880 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 14% on a YoY basis.Image: Mahindra
Advertisement
Mahindra Bolero recorded total sales of 14,343 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 46% on a YoY basis.Image: Vatsal Agrawal/ Republic
Toyota Innova recorded total sales of 11,089 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 25% on a YoY basis.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Advertisement
Mahindra XUV 700 recorded total sales of 10,139 units in October 2025, and saw a decline of 3% on a YoY basis.Image: Mahindra
Kia Carens recorded total sales of 8,779 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 38% on a YoY basis.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Maruti Suzuki XL6 recorded total sales of 3,611 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 10% on a YoY basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Renault Triber recorded total sales of 3,170 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 50% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
Toyota Fortuner recorded total sales of 2,920 units in October 2025, and saw a decline of 21% on a YoY basis.Image: Toyota
Tata Safari recorded total sales of 2,510 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 20% on a YoY basis.Image: Tata
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 15 November 2025 at 16:34 IST