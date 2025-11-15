Top 10 7-Seater Cars with Highest Sales in October 2025

1/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded total sales of 20,087 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 7% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

2/10 | |

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 17,880 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 14% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement

3/10 | |

Mahindra Bolero recorded total sales of 14,343 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 46% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal/ Republic

4/10 | |

Toyota Innova recorded total sales of 11,089 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 25% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Advertisement

5/10 | |

Mahindra XUV 700 recorded total sales of 10,139 units in October 2025, and saw a decline of 3% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

6/10 | |

Kia Carens recorded total sales of 8,779 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 38% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

7/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki XL6 recorded total sales of 3,611 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 10% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

8/10 | |

Renault Triber recorded total sales of 3,170 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 50% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

9/10 | |

Toyota Fortuner recorded total sales of 2,920 units in October 2025, and saw a decline of 21% on a YoY basis.

Image: Toyota

10/10 | |

Tata Safari recorded total sales of 2,510 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 20% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata