Top 10 7-Seater Cars with Highest Sales in October 2025

Updated 15 November 2025 at 16:34 IST

The demand for 7-seater cars in the market has been rising steadily, as more buyers are considering cars that can comfortably fit larger families and offer extra space. In October 2025, there were several well-known MPVs and SUVs recording impressive sales. Here’s a look at the 7-seater cars that saw the highest sales in October 2025:

Vatsal Agrawal
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded total sales of 20,087 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 7% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 17,880 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 14% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Mahindra

Mahindra Bolero recorded total sales of 14,343 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 46% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal/ Republic

Toyota Innova recorded total sales of 11,089 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 25% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Mahindra XUV 700 recorded total sales of 10,139 units in October 2025, and saw a decline of 3% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Mahindra

Kia Carens recorded total sales of 8,779 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 38% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Maruti Suzuki XL6 recorded total sales of 3,611 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 10% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Renault Triber recorded total sales of 3,170 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 50% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Republic

Toyota Fortuner recorded total sales of 2,920 units in October 2025, and saw a decline of 21% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Toyota

Tata Safari recorded total sales of 2,510 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 20% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Tata

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 15 November 2025 at 16:34 IST