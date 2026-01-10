Updated 10 January 2026 at 19:09 IST
Top 10 Automakers With Highest Sales in 2025
The Indian car market in 2025 saw a widespread demand across hatchbacks, SUVs and other key segments, and several automakers stood out through consistent performance over the year. The Yearly sales figures for 2025 highlight the automakers that led the Indian car market in overall volumes. Here are the top 10 automakers that saw the highest sales in CY2025:
- Galleries
- 2 min read
Maruti Suzuki was in the first position and launched the Victoris in 2025. It recorded total sales of 17,86,221 units and had a 39.91% market share.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Mahindra reached to the second position and launched updated Bolero, XEV 9S and others. It saw total sales of 5,92,771 units and had a 13.25% market share.Image: Mahindra
Advertisement
Tata Motors was in the third position and launched Altroz facelift, Sierra, and others. It saw total sales of 5,67,607 units and had a 12.68% market share.Image: Republic
Hyundai was in the fourth position and launched the Creta electric and Venue facelift, and updated the lineup. It saw total sales of 5,59,558 units and had a 12.50% market share.Image: Hyundai
Advertisement
Toyota secured the fifth position and maintained its momentum by subtly updating the models. It saw total sales of 3,20,703 units and had a 7.17% market share.Image: Toyota
Kia was in sixth position and launched the Seltos facelift, Carens Clavis, and others. It saw total sales of 2,59,043 units and had a 5.79% market share.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Skoda and VW combined were in seventh position and launched multiple products in the premium segment. It saw total sales of 1,078,227 units combined and had a 2.42% market share.Image: Republic
MG Motor was in eighth position and launched Windsor Pro, Cyberster, updated the Hector, and others. It saw total sales of 65,614 units and had a 1.47% market share.Image: MG Motor India
Honda was in ninth position and subtly launched new editions for its City and Elevate. It saw total sales of 62,576 units and had a 1.40% market share.Image: Honda
Renault was in tenth position and launched the Kiger and Triber facelift. It saw total sales of 36,420 units and had a 0.81% market share.Image: Renault
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 10 January 2026 at 19:09 IST