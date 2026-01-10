Top 10 Automakers With Highest Sales in 2025

1/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki was in the first position and launched the Victoris in 2025. It recorded total sales of 17,86,221 units and had a 39.91% market share.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

2/10 | |

Mahindra reached to the second position and launched updated Bolero, XEV 9S and others. It saw total sales of 5,92,771 units and had a 13.25% market share.

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement

3/10 | |

Tata Motors was in the third position and launched Altroz facelift, Sierra, and others. It saw total sales of 5,67,607 units and had a 12.68% market share.

Image: Republic

4/10 | |

Hyundai was in the fourth position and launched the Creta electric and Venue facelift, and updated the lineup. It saw total sales of 5,59,558 units and had a 12.50% market share.

Image: Hyundai

Advertisement

5/10 | |

Toyota secured the fifth position and maintained its momentum by subtly updating the models. It saw total sales of 3,20,703 units and had a 7.17% market share.

Image: Toyota

6/10 | |

Kia was in sixth position and launched the Seltos facelift, Carens Clavis, and others. It saw total sales of 2,59,043 units and had a 5.79% market share.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

7/10 | |

Skoda and VW combined were in seventh position and launched multiple products in the premium segment. It saw total sales of 1,078,227 units combined and had a 2.42% market share.

Image: Republic

8/10 | |

MG Motor was in eighth position and launched Windsor Pro, Cyberster, updated the Hector, and others. It saw total sales of 65,614 units and had a 1.47% market share.

Image: MG Motor India

9/10 | |

Honda was in ninth position and subtly launched new editions for its City and Elevate. It saw total sales of 62,576 units and had a 1.40% market share.

Image: Honda

10/10 | |

Renault was in tenth position and launched the Kiger and Triber facelift. It saw total sales of 36,420 units and had a 0.81% market share.

Image: Renault