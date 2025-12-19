Updated 19 December 2025 at 22:22 IST
Top 10 Best Family Cars in India: Comfort & Safety for Everyone!
As buyers consider cars that can handle regular commutes as well as longer trips, features such as cabin room, ride quality and safety equipment have become increasingly important. Here is a list of the top 10 family cars that you can consider in December 2025:
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a budget hatchback, having decent features and reliable 1.2L and 1.0L NA petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹5.69 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Republic
The Tata Altroz is an underrated premium hatchback and was recently updated. It comes with a 1.2L NA petrol engine and the price of it starts at ₹7.23 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The Kia Sonet is a popular sub-4m compact SUV having a bold design and modern features. The price of it starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The Skoda Kylaq is a five-star safety-rated SUV from Bharat NCAP, and comes with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹8.61 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Skoda India
The Volkswagen Taigun is an underrated compact SUV, and an update is awaited in 2026. The price of it starts at ₹13.35 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
MG recently updated the Hector cosmetically, has a spacious interior and is feature-rich. It comes with 2 engines and the price of it starts at ₹14.08 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: MG Motor India
The Toyota Hyryder is a famous compact SUV, having a strong hybrid petrol engine with claimed mileage of 27.97km/l. The price of it starts at ₹12.88 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the recent addition in the SUV segment, is feature-rich and has become popular in the market. The price of it starts at ₹12.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Hyundai Alcazar is an underrated 6/7-seater option, having a long list of features, and has 2 engine options. The price of it starts at ₹16.95 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Republic
The Mahindra Scorpio N is a famous SUV that has 4x4 setup and good road presence. The price of it starts at ₹15.68 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Mahindra
