Top 10 Best Family Cars in India: Comfort & Safety for Everyone!

1/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a budget hatchback, having decent features and reliable 1.2L and 1.0L NA petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹5.69 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Republic

2/10 | |

The Tata Altroz is an underrated premium hatchback and was recently updated. It comes with a 1.2L NA petrol engine and the price of it starts at ₹7.23 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Advertisement

3/10 | |

The Kia Sonet is a popular sub-4m compact SUV having a bold design and modern features. The price of it starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

4/10 | |

The Skoda Kylaq is a five-star safety-rated SUV from Bharat NCAP, and comes with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹8.61 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Skoda India

Advertisement

5/10 | |

The Volkswagen Taigun is an underrated compact SUV, and an update is awaited in 2026. The price of it starts at ₹13.35 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

6/10 | |

MG recently updated the Hector cosmetically, has a spacious interior and is feature-rich. It comes with 2 engines and the price of it starts at ₹14.08 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: MG Motor India

7/10 | |

The Toyota Hyryder is a famous compact SUV, having a strong hybrid petrol engine with claimed mileage of 27.97km/l. The price of it starts at ₹12.88 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

8/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the recent addition in the SUV segment, is feature-rich and has become popular in the market. The price of it starts at ₹12.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

9/10 | |

The Hyundai Alcazar is an underrated 6/7-seater option, having a long list of features, and has 2 engine options. The price of it starts at ₹16.95 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Republic

10/10 | |

The Mahindra Scorpio N is a famous SUV that has 4x4 setup and good road presence. The price of it starts at ₹15.68 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Mahindra