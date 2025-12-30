Republic World
Top 10 Bikes to Consider Under ₹1 Lakh in India

Updated 30 December 2025 at 19:54 IST

Top 10 Bikes to Consider Under ₹1 Lakh in India

If you are planning to get a new motorcycle under ₹1 lakh, there are several popular choices for budget-conscious buyers and daily commuters. These bikes offer a balance of mileage, practicality and low running costs, suited for city and suburban use. Here is a list of the top 10 bikes that you can consider under ₹1 lakh in India:

Vatsal Agrawal
The Hero HF Deluxe is a popular commuter bike, having a 97cc single-cylinder petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹71,844 (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Republic

The TVS Sport is the entry-level motorcycle in the lineup, offered with a 109cc petrol engine and in two variants. The price of it starts at ₹72,151 (on-road, Noida). 

Image: TVS

The Honda Shine 100 is yet another popular commuter motorcycle, having a 97cc petrol engine and is offered in two variants. The price of it starts at ₹76,838 (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Honda

The Bajaj Platina 100 has been on sale for a long time, and is equipped with a 102cc petrol engine and offered in a single variant. The price of it starts at ₹78,898 (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Bajaj Auto

The TVS Radeon has a retro-styling, having a 110cc petrol engine and is offered in four variants. The price of it starts at ₹80,960 (on-road, Noida). 

Image: TVS

The Bajaj CT 110 is another popular commuter motorcycle, having a 115cc petrol engine and is offered in a single variant. The price of it starts at ₹81,411 (on-road, Noida). 

Image: BAJAJ

The TVS Star City+ has been on sale for a long time, and is offered in multiple colour options and two variants. The price of it starts at ₹84,193 (on-road, Noida). 

Image: TVS

The Hero Splendor is a famous commuter motorcycle with a 97cc single-cylinder petrol engine and has high fuel efficiency. The price of it starts at ₹90,501 (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Hero

The Honda Livo is an underrated commuter motorcycle, having a 110cc petrol engine and multiple colours. The price of it starts at ₹91,856 (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Honda

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is the entry-level offering in the Pulsar series. It has a 124cc petrol engine and is offered in multiple colours. The price of it starts at ₹93,338 (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Bajaj

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 30 December 2025 at 19:54 IST