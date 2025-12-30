Top 10 Bikes to Consider Under ₹1 Lakh in India

1/10 | |

The Hero HF Deluxe is a popular commuter bike, having a 97cc single-cylinder petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹71,844 (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic

2/10 | |

The TVS Sport is the entry-level motorcycle in the lineup, offered with a 109cc petrol engine and in two variants. The price of it starts at ₹72,151 (on-road, Noida).

Image: TVS

Advertisement

3/10 | |

The Honda Shine 100 is yet another popular commuter motorcycle, having a 97cc petrol engine and is offered in two variants. The price of it starts at ₹76,838 (on-road, Noida).

Image: Honda

4/10 | |

The Bajaj Platina 100 has been on sale for a long time, and is equipped with a 102cc petrol engine and offered in a single variant. The price of it starts at ₹78,898 (on-road, Noida).

Image: Bajaj Auto

Advertisement

5/10 | |

The TVS Radeon has a retro-styling, having a 110cc petrol engine and is offered in four variants. The price of it starts at ₹80,960 (on-road, Noida).

Image: TVS

6/10 | |

The Bajaj CT 110 is another popular commuter motorcycle, having a 115cc petrol engine and is offered in a single variant. The price of it starts at ₹81,411 (on-road, Noida).

Image: BAJAJ

7/10 | |

The TVS Star City+ has been on sale for a long time, and is offered in multiple colour options and two variants. The price of it starts at ₹84,193 (on-road, Noida).

Image: TVS

8/10 | |

The Hero Splendor is a famous commuter motorcycle with a 97cc single-cylinder petrol engine and has high fuel efficiency. The price of it starts at ₹90,501 (on-road, Noida).

Image: Hero

9/10 | |

The Honda Livo is an underrated commuter motorcycle, having a 110cc petrol engine and multiple colours. The price of it starts at ₹91,856 (on-road, Noida).

Image: Honda

10/10 | |

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is the entry-level offering in the Pulsar series. It has a 124cc petrol engine and is offered in multiple colours. The price of it starts at ₹93,338 (on-road, Noida).

Image: Bajaj