Updated 29 November 2025 at 18:40 IST
Top 10 Budget Cars to Consider Buying in November 2025
If you’re planning to buy a car without spending too much, there are multiple good options in India. Multiple cars in the budget segment offer great mileage, have decent features, and comfortable interiors. These cars are low on maintenance and ideal for daily use. Here is a list of the top 10 budget cars that you can consider in November 2025:
- Galleries
- 2 min read
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a popular budget hatchback, and it comes with a refined and reliable petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Republic
The Honda Amaze is an underrated sedan in its segment, having a simple and clean design and decent features. The price of it starts at ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Image: Honda
Advertisement
The Skoda Kylaq is the most affordable German car which you can get under ₹10 lakh. It has great driving pleasure and is a safe SUV. The price of it starts at ₹7.55 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Skoda India
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a popular sub-4m compact SUV, having a CNG option and spacious cabin. The price of it starts at ₹8.26 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Republic
Advertisement
The Hyundai Venue was recently updated with new design and got more features. The price of it starts at ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Hyundai
The Hyundai Aura is a famous sedan among fleet operators and buyers as it comes with a reliable petrol and CNG option and has decent features. The price of it starts at ₹5.98 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Hyundai
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a budget hatchback, having decent space and comfort on offer. The price of it starts at ₹5.47 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Hyundai India
The Tata Tiago is a budget hatchback, which has a frugal petrol engine, a CNG option, and decent features. The price of it starts at ₹4.57 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Tata
The Maruti Suzuki Swift is yet another popular choice among buyers, and with its update in 2024, it comes with a three-cylinder petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹5.79 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Tata Punch is a famous micro-SUV, having a comfortable cabin, decent features, and is a safe option in the market. The price of it starts at ₹5.50 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Tata
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 29 November 2025 at 18:40 IST