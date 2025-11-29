Top 10 Budget Cars to Consider Buying in November 2025

1/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a popular budget hatchback, and it comes with a refined and reliable petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Republic

The Honda Amaze is an underrated sedan in its segment, having a simple and clean design and decent features. The price of it starts at ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Image: Honda

The Skoda Kylaq is the most affordable German car which you can get under ₹10 lakh. It has great driving pleasure and is a safe SUV. The price of it starts at ₹7.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Skoda India

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a popular sub-4m compact SUV, having a CNG option and spacious cabin. The price of it starts at ₹8.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Republic

The Hyundai Venue was recently updated with new design and got more features. The price of it starts at ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Hyundai

The Hyundai Aura is a famous sedan among fleet operators and buyers as it comes with a reliable petrol and CNG option and has decent features. The price of it starts at ₹5.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Hyundai

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a budget hatchback, having decent space and comfort on offer. The price of it starts at ₹5.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Hyundai India

The Tata Tiago is a budget hatchback, which has a frugal petrol engine, a CNG option, and decent features. The price of it starts at ₹4.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Tata

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is yet another popular choice among buyers, and with its update in 2024, it comes with a three-cylinder petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹5.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Tata Punch is a famous micro-SUV, having a comfortable cabin, decent features, and is a safe option in the market. The price of it starts at ₹5.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Tata