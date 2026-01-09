Republic World
Car Sales in December

Updated 9 January 2026 at 21:34 IST

Top 10 Carmakers with Highest sales in December 2025

The passenger vehicle market in India saw a positive rate in December 2025, as multiple auto manufacturers continued to be among the top contributors to overall volumes and launched new products across segments. Here is a list of the top 10 carmakers with the highest domestic sales in December 2025:

Vatsal Agrawal
Maruti Suzuki recorded total sales of 1,78,646 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 37.30% on a YoY basis and 4.49% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Mahindra recorded total sales of 50,946 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 22.99% on a YoY basis and a decline of 9.57% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Republic

Tata Motors recorded total sales of 50,046 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 13.17% on a YoY basis and a decline of 12.87% on a MoM basis.  

Image: X

Hyundai recorded total sales of 42,416 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 0.49% on a YoY basis and a decline of 15.74% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Hyundai

Toyota recorded total sales of 34,159 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 37.26% on a YoY basis and 13.54% on a MoM basis.

Image: Toyota

Kia recorded total sales of 18,659 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 108.32% on a YoY basis and a decline of 26.80% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

MG Motor recorded total sales of 6,500 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 13.52% on a YoY basis and 12.96% on a MoM basis. 

Image: MG Motor India

Honda recorded total sales of 5,807 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 14.92% on a YoY basis and a growth of 11.59% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Honda

Skoda recorded total sales of 5,567 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 22.24% on a YoY basis and 1.38% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Skoda

Volkswagen recorded total sales of 4,256 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 11.09% on a YoY basis and a growth of 27.35% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Republic

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 9 January 2026 at 21:34 IST