Top 10 Cars Tested by Bharat NCAP So Far – Check Safety Ratings Here

Updated 29 October 2025 at 18:33 IST

Top 10 Cars Recently Tested by Bharat NCAP – Check Safety Ratings Here

Safety Rating of Cars: Bharat NCAP has recently crash tested some of the popular cars, like the Citroen Aircross, Maruti Suzuki Invicto and others. Here's a list of the top 10 cars that were crash tested recently and are five-star safety rated.

Vatsal Agrawal
The Citroen Aircross has scored a 5-star safety rating for adult occupants and a 4-star rating for child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to five-seater variants. 

Image: Bharat NCAP

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the Dzire. 

Image: Bharat NCAP

The Tata Altroz is a premium hatchback and has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the Altroz. 

Image: Bharat NCAP

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris was recently launched in India and has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the Victoris. 

Image: Bharat NCAP

The Toyota Innova Hycross is the first Toyota model to score a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the Hycross.

Image: Bharat NCAP

The Tata Harrier EV has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the Harrier EV. 

Image: Bharat NCAP

The Kia Syros has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the Syros. 
 

Image: Bharat NCAP

The Mahindra XEV 9e has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the XEV 9e. 

Image: Bharat NCAP

The Mahindra BE 6 has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the BE6. 

Image: Bharat NCAP

Published On: 29 October 2025 at 18:33 IST