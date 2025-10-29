Updated 29 October 2025 at 18:33 IST
Top 10 Cars Recently Tested by Bharat NCAP – Check Safety Ratings Here
Safety Rating of Cars: Bharat NCAP has recently crash tested some of the popular cars, like the Citroen Aircross, Maruti Suzuki Invicto and others. Here's a list of the top 10 cars that were crash tested recently and are five-star safety rated.
2 min read
The Citroen Aircross has scored a 5-star safety rating for adult occupants and a 4-star rating for child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to five-seater variants.Image: Bharat NCAP
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the Dzire.Image: Bharat NCAP
The Tata Altroz is a premium hatchback and has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the Altroz.Image: Bharat NCAP
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris was recently launched in India and has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the Victoris.Image: Bharat NCAP
The Toyota Innova Hycross is the first Toyota model to score a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the Hycross.Image: Bharat NCAP
The Tata Harrier EV has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the Harrier EV.Image: Bharat NCAP
The Kia Syros has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the Syros.
The Mahindra XEV 9e has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the XEV 9e.Image: Bharat NCAP
The Mahindra BE 6 has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the BE6.Image: Bharat NCAP
