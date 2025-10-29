Top 10 Cars Recently Tested by Bharat NCAP – Check Safety Ratings Here

1/10 | |

The Citroen Aircross has scored a 5-star safety rating for adult occupants and a 4-star rating for child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to five-seater variants.

Image: Bharat NCAP

2/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the Dzire.

Image: Bharat NCAP

3/10 | |

The Tata Altroz is a premium hatchback and has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the Altroz.

Image: Bharat NCAP

4/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris was recently launched in India and has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the Victoris.

Image: Bharat NCAP

5/10 | |

The Toyota Innova Hycross is the first Toyota model to score a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the Hycross.

Image: Bharat NCAP

6/10 | |

The Tata Harrier EV has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the Harrier EV.

Image: Bharat NCAP

7/10 | |

8/10 | |

The Kia Syros has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the Syros.



Image: Bharat NCAP

9/10 | |

The Mahindra XEV 9e has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the XEV 9e.

Image: Bharat NCAP

10/10 | |

The Mahindra BE 6 has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP. It applies to all variants of the BE6.

Image: Bharat NCAP