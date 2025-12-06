Updated 6 December 2025 at 22:15 IST
Top 10 Cars To Consider Under ₹10 Lakh in December 2025 in India
If you’re shopping for a budget-friendly car under ₹10 Lakh in India, 2025 still offers several good options, from simple hatchbacks and practical sedans to compact SUVs and micro-SUVs. Here is a list of the top 10 cars which you can consider in December 2025:
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is a budget car having decent space. The price of it starts at ₹4.25 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Citroen C3X is an underrated car in its segment. It was recently updated in the market. The price of it starts at ₹5.55 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Citroen
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a popular hatchback, which also comes with a CNG option. The price of it starts at ₹5.69 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Republic
The Hyundai Grand I10 Nios is the entry-level budget hatchback in the lineup and is a feature-rich option. The price of it starts at ₹6.30 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Hyundai India
The Tata Punch is a popular micro-SUV, having a reliable petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹6.33 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a famous premium hatchback, having a 1.2L NA petrol engine and a CNG option. The price of it starts at ₹6.88 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Republic
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire also has a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP. The price of it starts at ₹7.18 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Maruti Suzuki Dzire
The Honda Amaze has recently scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP. The price of it starts at ₹8.46 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Image: Honda
The Skoda Kylaq is the entry-level German SUV that you can consider under ₹10 lakh in the market. The price of it starts at ₹8.61 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Skoda India
The Citroen Aircross X is an underrated SUV that you can consider under ₹10 lakh in the market. The price of it starts at ₹9.48 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
