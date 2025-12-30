Top 10 Cars to Consider Under ₹15 Lakh in India

1/10 | |

The MG Hector recently got a cosmetic update, with a subtle feature upgrade, and is offered with a 1.5L turbo petrol and a 2.0L diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹14.08 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: MG Motor India

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is a popular off-roader SUV, and is expected to get a new diesel engine for the base variant. The price of it starts at ₹14.58 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

The Volkswagen Taigun is a German SUV, having punchy performance from its 1.0L and 1.5L turbo petrol engines. The price of it starts at ₹13.53 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic

The Kia Carens Clavis is a premium MPV, which is feature-loaded, and comes with a 1.5L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹12.95 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Toyota Hyryder is a popular option, having a 1.5L strong hybrid and an AWD setup in the segment. The price of it starts at ₹12.88 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Hyundai Creta is a popular mid-size SUV, having decent features and offering 3 engine options. The price of it starts at ₹12.62 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Hyundai

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Victoris, and it is a feature-rich offering in the market. The price of it starts at ₹12.36 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Kia India recently unveiled the Seltos 2026 with a new design and added more features. The expected price will start at around ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Republic

The Skoda Kylaq is a popular sub-4m compact SUV, having good performance and decent features. The price of it starts at ₹8.61 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Skoda India

The Citroen Basalt X is an underrated SUV in the market, having good ride quality and a 1.2L turbo petrol engine with punchy engine performance. The price of it starts at ₹9.07 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)