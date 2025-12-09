Top 10 Cars with Automatic Transmission to Consider Under ₹10 Lakh in December 2025

1/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is a budget hatchback, having a 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired with an AMT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹5.64 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a popular car among buyers, and it has the same 1.2L NA petrol engine, with an AMT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹6.79 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic

The Tata Tiago is an entry-level hatchback in Tata’s lineup, and has a 1.2L NA petrol engine with an AMT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹7.24 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Tata

The Swift is yet another popular car in the market, and it comes with a 1.2L NA petrol engine with an AMT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹8.05 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Tata Punch is a popular-selling micro SUV, having a 1.2L NA petrol engine with an AMT gearbox. The price of it starts at 8.13 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Tata

The Tata Altroz is an underrated option. It has the same engine as the Punch, having a 1.2L NA petrol unit with an AMT and DCT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹8.66 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic

The Dzire is a famous sedan, having a comfortable cabin and a 1.2L NA petrol engine, the same as the Swift. The price of it starts at ₹8.70 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Toyota Glanza is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which comes with a 1.2L NA petrol engine with an AMT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹9.33 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Toyota

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a popular micro-SUV, having a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol, paired with an AMT and AT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹9.32 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Honda Amaze scored a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP, and it comes with a 1.2L NA petrol engine and it comes with a CVT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹9.72 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Image: Honda