Top 10 Cars with AWD System in India

Updated 29 November 2025 at 19:40 IST

The SUV segment saw a surge in demand for the all-wheel drive setup among buyers. In an AWD SUV, the power from the engine is sent to both axles in a certain ratio. An all-wheel-drive (AWD) SUV is useful for handling challenging roads, monsoon conditions, and occasional off-road drives. In India, the most affordable SUV that has an AWD drivetrain is the Maruti Suzuki Victoris. Here’s a list of the top 10 SUVs with an AWD System in India:

Vatsal Agrawal
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers AWD from its Alpha variant. The price of it starts at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers AWD from its V variant. The price of it starts at ₹18.28 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Image: Toyota

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris offers AWD from its ZXI+ variant. The price of it starts at ₹18.63 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Mahindra XUV 700 offers AWD from its AX7 L variant. The price of it starts at ₹23.56 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Image: Mahindra

The Skoda Kodiaq offers AWD across its variants. The price of it starts at ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Image: Skoda

The Audi Q3 offers AWD across variants. The price of it starts at ₹43.07 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Image: Republic

The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line offers AWD across its variants. The price of it starts at ₹45.73 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Image: Republic

The Mercedes-Benz GLA offers AWD in its diesel variant. The price of it starts at ₹50.86 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Image: Mercedes Benz

The Audi Q3 Sportback offers AWD across variants. The price of it starts at ₹53.55 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Image: Audi

The  Land Rover Range Rover Evoque offers AWD across its variants. The price of it starts at ₹64.86 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Image: Range Rover

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 29 November 2025 at 19:40 IST