Top 10 Cars with AWD System in India
The SUV segment saw a surge in demand for the all-wheel drive setup among buyers. In an AWD SUV, the power from the engine is sent to both axles in a certain ratio. An all-wheel-drive (AWD) SUV is useful for handling challenging roads, monsoon conditions, and occasional off-road drives. In India, the most affordable SUV that has an AWD drivetrain is the Maruti Suzuki Victoris. Here’s a list of the top 10 SUVs with an AWD System in India:
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers AWD from its Alpha variant. The price of it starts at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers AWD from its V variant. The price of it starts at ₹18.28 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Toyota
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris offers AWD from its ZXI+ variant. The price of it starts at ₹18.63 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Mahindra XUV 700 offers AWD from its AX7 L variant. The price of it starts at ₹23.56 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Mahindra
The Skoda Kodiaq offers AWD across its variants. The price of it starts at ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Skoda
The Audi Q3 offers AWD across variants. The price of it starts at ₹43.07 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Republic
The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line offers AWD across its variants. The price of it starts at ₹45.73 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Republic
The Mercedes-Benz GLA offers AWD in its diesel variant. The price of it starts at ₹50.86 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Mercedes Benz
The Audi Q3 Sportback offers AWD across variants. The price of it starts at ₹53.55 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Audi
The Land Rover Range Rover Evoque offers AWD across its variants. The price of it starts at ₹64.86 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Range Rover
