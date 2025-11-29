Top 10 Cars with AWD System in India

1/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers AWD from its Alpha variant. The price of it starts at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Maruti Suzuki

2/10 | |

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers AWD from its V variant. The price of it starts at ₹18.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Toyota

Advertisement

3/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris offers AWD from its ZXI+ variant. The price of it starts at ₹18.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Maruti Suzuki

4/10 | |

The Mahindra XUV 700 offers AWD from its AX7 L variant. The price of it starts at ₹23.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement

5/10 | |

The Skoda Kodiaq offers AWD across its variants. The price of it starts at ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Skoda

6/10 | |

The Audi Q3 offers AWD across variants. The price of it starts at ₹43.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Republic

7/10 | |

The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line offers AWD across its variants. The price of it starts at ₹45.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Republic

8/10 | |

The Mercedes-Benz GLA offers AWD in its diesel variant. The price of it starts at ₹50.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Mercedes Benz

9/10 | |

The Audi Q3 Sportback offers AWD across variants. The price of it starts at ₹53.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Audi

10/10 | |

The Land Rover Range Rover Evoque offers AWD across its variants. The price of it starts at ₹64.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Range Rover