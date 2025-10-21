Updated 21 October 2025 at 18:00 IST
Top 10 Cars with Best Ground Clearance: Conquer Any Road!
Ground Clearance is an important factor for Indian road conditions. It helps in taking the car through rough terrains and on high-speed breakers without scraping the underbody of the car. Here's a list of the top 10 cars with the highest ground clearance in India:
1/10:
The Kia Sonet comes with a ground clearance of 205mm, and the price starts at ₹8.34 lakh (on-road, Noida)./ Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)
2/10:
The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a ground clearance of 201mm, and the price starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida)./ Image: Republic Digital
3/10:
The Tata Nexon offers a ground clearance of 208mm, and the price starts at ₹8.36 lakh (on-road, Noida)./ Image: Tata nexon
4/10:
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris offers a ground clearance of 210mm, and the price starts at ₹12.36 lakh (on-road, Noida)./ Image: Maruti Suzuki
5/10:
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers a ground clearance of 210mm, and the price starts at ₹12.88 lakh (on-road, Noida)./ Image: Toyota
6/10:
The Force Gurkha offers a ground clearance of 233mm, and the price starts at ₹18.91 lakh (on-road, Noida)./ Image: Force
7/10:
The Honda Elevate offers a ground clearance of 220mm, and the price starts at ₹12.83 lakh (on-road, Noida)./ Image: Honda
8/10:
The Mahindra Thar comes with a ground clearance of 226mm, and the price starts at ₹11.37 lakh (on-road, Noida)./ Image: Mahindra
9/10:
The Toyota Fortuner offers a ground clearance of 225mm, and the price starts at ₹39.51 lakh (on-road, Noida)./ Image: Toyota
10/10:
The MG Gloster offers a ground clearance of 210mm, and the price starts at ₹44.94 lakh (on-road, Noida)./ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 21 October 2025 at 18:00 IST