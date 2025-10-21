Top 10 Cars with Best Ground Clearance: Conquer Any Road!

1/10:

The Kia Sonet comes with a ground clearance of 205mm, and the price starts at ₹8.34 lakh (on-road, Noida).

/ Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)

2/10:

The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a ground clearance of 201mm, and the price starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida).

/ Image: Republic Digital

3/10:

The Tata Nexon offers a ground clearance of 208mm, and the price starts at ₹8.36 lakh (on-road, Noida).

/ Image: Tata nexon

4/10:

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris offers a ground clearance of 210mm, and the price starts at ₹12.36 lakh (on-road, Noida).

/ Image: Maruti Suzuki

5/10:

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers a ground clearance of 210mm, and the price starts at ₹12.88 lakh (on-road, Noida).

/ Image: Toyota

6/10:

The Force Gurkha offers a ground clearance of 233mm, and the price starts at ₹18.91 lakh (on-road, Noida).

/ Image: Force

7/10:

The Honda Elevate offers a ground clearance of 220mm, and the price starts at ₹12.83 lakh (on-road, Noida).

/ Image: Honda

8/10:

The Mahindra Thar comes with a ground clearance of 226mm, and the price starts at ₹11.37 lakh (on-road, Noida).

/ Image: Mahindra

9/10:

The Toyota Fortuner offers a ground clearance of 225mm, and the price starts at ₹39.51 lakh (on-road, Noida).

/ Image: Toyota

10/10:

The MG Gloster offers a ground clearance of 210mm, and the price starts at ₹44.94 lakh (on-road, Noida).

/ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)