Top 10 Cars with Biggest Boot Space: Carry Everything with Ease!

The Tata Tigor is a sub-4m compact sedan, having a boot space of 416L. The price of Tigor starts at ₹6.32 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Tata

The Skoda Kylaq is a sub-4m compact SUV, having a boot space of 441L. The price of Kylaq starts at ₹8.55 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Skoda India

The Honda Amaze is a sub-4m compact sedan, having a boot space of 416L. The price of Amaze starts at ₹8.46 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Image: Honda

The Kia Syros is a sub-4m compact SUV, having a boot space of 465L. The price of Syros starts at ₹9.83 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is a D-segment sedan, having a boot space of 510L. The price of Ciaz starts at ₹10.37 lakh (on-road, Noida).



Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Tata Curvv is a coupe SUV, having a boot space of 500L. The price of Curvv starts at ₹11 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Tata

The Skoda Slavia is a D-segment sedan, having a boot space of 521L. The price of Slavia starts at ₹11.31 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Skoda

The Kia Seltos is a popular compact SUV, having a boot space of 458L. The price of Seltos starts at ₹12.65 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Kia India

The Volkswagen Virtus is a D-segment sedan, having a boot space of 521L. The price of Virtus starts at ₹13.14 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Volkswagen India

The Honda Elevate is an underrated compact SUV, having a boot space of 458L. The price of Elevate starts at ₹12.83 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Honda