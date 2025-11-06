Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Cars with Big Boot Space

Updated 6 November 2025 at 17:58 IST

Top 10 Cars with Biggest Boot Space: Carry Everything with Ease!

Cars with Big Boot: When buyers are planning for a new car, multiple options in the market offer decent boot space capacity, and you don’t have to compromise on comfort or the performance of the engine. Some of the popular options in the market are the Skoda Kylaq, Tata Honda Elevate, and others. Here’s a list of the top 10 cars with the biggest boot space:

Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Tata Tigor is a sub-4m compact sedan, having a boot space of 416L. The price of Tigor starts at ₹6.32 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Tata

camera icon
2/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Skoda Kylaq is a sub-4m compact SUV, having a boot space of 441L. The price of Kylaq starts at ₹8.55 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Skoda India

Advertisement
camera icon
3/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Honda Amaze is a sub-4m compact sedan, having a boot space of 416L. The price of Amaze starts at ₹8.46 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Image: Honda

camera icon
4/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Kia Syros is a sub-4m compact SUV, having a boot space of 465L. The price of Syros starts at ₹9.83 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Advertisement
camera icon
5/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is a D-segment sedan, having a boot space of 510L. The price of Ciaz starts at ₹10.37 lakh (on-road, Noida).
 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

camera icon
6/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Tata Curvv is a coupe SUV, having a boot space of 500L. The price of Curvv starts at ₹11 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Tata

camera icon
7/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Skoda Slavia is a D-segment sedan, having a boot space of 521L. The price of Slavia starts at ₹11.31 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Skoda

camera icon
8/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Kia Seltos is a popular compact SUV, having a boot space of 458L. The price of Seltos starts at ₹12.65 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Kia India

camera icon
9/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Volkswagen Virtus is a D-segment sedan, having a boot space of 521L. The price of Virtus starts at ₹13.14 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Volkswagen India

camera icon
10/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Honda Elevate is an underrated compact SUV, having a boot space of 458L. The price of Elevate starts at ₹12.83 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Honda

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 6 November 2025 at 17:58 IST