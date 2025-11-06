Updated 6 November 2025 at 17:58 IST
Top 10 Cars with Biggest Boot Space: Carry Everything with Ease!
Cars with Big Boot: When buyers are planning for a new car, multiple options in the market offer decent boot space capacity, and you don’t have to compromise on comfort or the performance of the engine. Some of the popular options in the market are the Skoda Kylaq, Tata Honda Elevate, and others. Here’s a list of the top 10 cars with the biggest boot space:
The Tata Tigor is a sub-4m compact sedan, having a boot space of 416L. The price of Tigor starts at ₹6.32 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Tata
The Skoda Kylaq is a sub-4m compact SUV, having a boot space of 441L. The price of Kylaq starts at ₹8.55 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Skoda India
The Honda Amaze is a sub-4m compact sedan, having a boot space of 416L. The price of Amaze starts at ₹8.46 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Image: Honda
The Kia Syros is a sub-4m compact SUV, having a boot space of 465L. The price of Syros starts at ₹9.83 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is a D-segment sedan, having a boot space of 510L. The price of Ciaz starts at ₹10.37 lakh (on-road, Noida).
The Tata Curvv is a coupe SUV, having a boot space of 500L. The price of Curvv starts at ₹11 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Tata
The Skoda Slavia is a D-segment sedan, having a boot space of 521L. The price of Slavia starts at ₹11.31 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Skoda
The Kia Seltos is a popular compact SUV, having a boot space of 458L. The price of Seltos starts at ₹12.65 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Kia India
The Volkswagen Virtus is a D-segment sedan, having a boot space of 521L. The price of Virtus starts at ₹13.14 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Volkswagen India
The Honda Elevate is an underrated compact SUV, having a boot space of 458L. The price of Elevate starts at ₹12.83 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Honda
