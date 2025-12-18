Top 10 Cars With CVT Gearbox to Consider Buying in December 2025

1/10 | |

The Honda Amaze is the entry-level sedan, having a 1.2L NA petrol engine with a CVT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹9.27 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Image: Honda

The Hyundai i20 is a premium hatchback, having a 1.2L NA petrol engine with a CVT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹9.30 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Hyundai

The Honda Elevate is an underrated compact SUV, having a 1.5L NA petrol engine having a 7-step CVT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹15.25 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Honda

The Hyundai Verna is a strong rival to the Honda City, and it comes with a 1.5L NA petrol engine with a CVT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹15.43 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Hyundai

The MG Astor is an underrated option in the SUV segment, having a 1.5L NA petrol engine and a CVT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹15.74 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: JSW MG Motor

The Honda City is a popular D-Segment sedan in the market. It has the same 1.5L NA petrol engine and CVT gearbox as the Elevate. The price of it starts at ₹15.90 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Honda

The Hyundai Creta is a famous SUV in the segment, having a 1.5L NA petrol engine with a CVT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹16.26 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Hyundai

The MG Hector recently got updated for the Indian market and has a 1.5L turbo petrol engine with a CVT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹19.09 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: MG Motor India

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the latest entrant in the SUV segment, having a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine with a CVT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹19.19 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Toyota Hyryder is yet another popular SUV in the segment, having a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine with a CVT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹19.29 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Toyota