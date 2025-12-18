Updated 18 December 2025 at 20:44 IST
Top 10 Cars With CVT Gearbox to Consider Buying in December 2025
If you are planning to get a new car with an automatic transmission, there are various options available in the market. The buyers, who are searching for an automatic transmission with a smooth driving experience, have a CVT option to opt for. It has smooth gearshifts and decent fuel efficiency as well with petrol engines. Here is a list of the top 10 most affordable cars with a CVT gearbox, which you can consider in December 2025:
- Galleries
- 2 min read
The Honda Amaze is the entry-level sedan, having a 1.2L NA petrol engine with a CVT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹9.27 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Image: Honda
The Hyundai i20 is a premium hatchback, having a 1.2L NA petrol engine with a CVT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹9.30 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Hyundai
Advertisement
The Honda Elevate is an underrated compact SUV, having a 1.5L NA petrol engine having a 7-step CVT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹15.25 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Honda
The Hyundai Verna is a strong rival to the Honda City, and it comes with a 1.5L NA petrol engine with a CVT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹15.43 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Hyundai
Advertisement
The MG Astor is an underrated option in the SUV segment, having a 1.5L NA petrol engine and a CVT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹15.74 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: JSW MG Motor
The Honda City is a popular D-Segment sedan in the market. It has the same 1.5L NA petrol engine and CVT gearbox as the Elevate. The price of it starts at ₹15.90 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Honda
The Hyundai Creta is a famous SUV in the segment, having a 1.5L NA petrol engine with a CVT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹16.26 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Hyundai
The MG Hector recently got updated for the Indian market and has a 1.5L turbo petrol engine with a CVT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹19.09 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: MG Motor India
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the latest entrant in the SUV segment, having a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine with a CVT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹19.19 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Toyota Hyryder is yet another popular SUV in the segment, having a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine with a CVT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹19.29 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Toyota
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 18 December 2025 at 20:44 IST