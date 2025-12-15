Top 10 Cars With Front Parking Sensors Under ₹20 Lakh in India

1/10 | |

The Renault Triber is the most affordable MPV in the market. It offers front parking sensors from its Emotion trim. The price of this variant is ₹7.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Sonet is a popular sub-4m compact SUV, offering front parking sensors from its HTK variant. The price of this variant is ₹8.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Nexon is another popular car in the market, offering front parking sensors from its Creative + PS Dual Tone variant. The price of this variant is ₹11.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a stylish-looking car, and it offers front parking sensors in its AX7 and AX7L variants. The price of this variant starts at ₹11.66 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Seltos recently got a facelift and it will come with front parking sensors from its HTK variant onwards. The price of the variants will be announced on January 2, 2026.

The Hyundai Verna is an underrated D-segment sedan, offering front parking sensors from its SX variant onwards. The price of this variant is ₹12.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Carens Clavis was recently launched in India, and has front parking sensors from its HTK variant onwards. The price of this variant is ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Recently, Hyundai launched the updated Venue for the Indian market and it offers front-parking sensors from its HX10 variant only. The price of this variant is ₹14.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the latest entry in the SUV segment, and it offers front parking sensors in its ZXI+ and ZXI+ (O) variants. The price of this variant is ₹15.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is a premium seven-seater EV MPV, and it offers front parking sensors in all its variants. The price of it starts at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

