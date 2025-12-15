Updated 15 December 2025 at 22:45 IST
Top 10 Cars With Front Parking Sensors Under ₹20 Lakh in India
Cars with Front Parking Sensors: If you are exploring a new car under ₹20 lakh with multiple active and passive safety features, the front parking sensors have become common in cars around this price in the market. The front parking sensors help drivers to handle tight parking spaces with ease. Here’s a list of the top 10 cars that come with front parking sensors under ₹20 lakh:
The Renault Triber is the most affordable MPV in the market. It offers front parking sensors from its Emotion trim. The price of this variant is ₹7.91 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Republic
The Kia Sonet is a popular sub-4m compact SUV, offering front parking sensors from its HTK variant. The price of this variant is ₹8.41 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The Tata Nexon is another popular car in the market, offering front parking sensors from its Creative + PS Dual Tone variant. The price of this variant is ₹11.25 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Tata nexon
The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a stylish-looking car, and it offers front parking sensors in its AX7 and AX7L variants. The price of this variant starts at ₹11.66 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Republic Digital
The Kia Seltos recently got a facelift and it will come with front parking sensors from its HTK variant onwards. The price of the variants will be announced on January 2, 2026.Image: Vatsal Agrawal/ Republic
The Hyundai Verna is an underrated D-segment sedan, offering front parking sensors from its SX variant onwards. The price of this variant is ₹12.70 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Hyundai
The Kia Carens Clavis was recently launched in India, and has front parking sensors from its HTK variant onwards. The price of this variant is ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Recently, Hyundai launched the updated Venue for the Indian market and it offers front-parking sensors from its HX10 variant only. The price of this variant is ₹14.56 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Hyundai
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the latest entry in the SUV segment, and it offers front parking sensors in its ZXI+ and ZXI+ (O) variants. The price of this variant is ₹15.24 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Kia Carens Clavis EV is a premium seven-seater EV MPV, and it offers front parking sensors in all its variants. The price of it starts at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Republic
