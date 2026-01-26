Updated 26 January 2026 at 14:35 IST
Top 10 Cars With Highest Sales in CY2025
In 2025, the Indian automobile market saw Maruti Dzire achieve the highest sales, with more than 200,000 units. Other popular Maruti models included Wagon R, Ertiga, Swift, Fronx, and Brezza. Tata's Nexon and Punch attracted significant buyers, while Hyundai Creta remained a favourite in its category. Here’s a list of the top 10 cars that appealed most to buyers in 2025, offering a clear view of market preferences and segment trends.
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a popular sub-4m compact sedan, having decent features and a reliable petrol engine. It saw total sales of 2,14,488 units in CY2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Hyundai Creta is a popular mid-size SUV with a feature-rich cabin and is available in three engine options. It saw total sales of 2,01,122 units in CY2025.Image: Hyundai
The Tata Nexon is another famous car among buyers. It has decent space in the cabin and is offered in multiple powertrains. It saw total sales of 2,00,561 units in CY2025.Image: Tata
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a budget hatchback, having good space and a reliable petrol and CNG engine option with good fuel efficiency. It saw total sales of 1,94,238 units in CY2025.Image: Republic
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a famous MPV among buyers and fleet operators, having decent space and a reliable petrol engine with good mileage. It saw total sales of 1,92,025 units in CY2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Maruti Suzuki Swift is another budget hatchback, having decent features, a striking design, and a 1.2L NA petrol engine It saw total sales of 1,89,261 units in CY2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a popular micro-SUV, having ample features and offering a turbo petrol engine as well. It saw total sales of 1,79,894 units in CY2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Mahindra Scorpio is a famous SUV in the market, having good road presence, and is offered with a 4x4 setup as well. It saw total sales of 1,76,988 units in CY2025.Image: Mahindra
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a famous sub-4m compact SUV, having decent features and is expected to get updated in 2026. It saw total sales of 1,75,310 units in CY2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza
The Tata Punch recently got an update with a new exterior and interior design, and got a new turbo petrol engine as well. It saw total sales of 1,73,502 units in CY2025.Image: Republic
26 January 2026