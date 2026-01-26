Top 10 Cars With Highest Sales in CY2025

1/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a popular sub-4m compact sedan, having decent features and a reliable petrol engine. It saw total sales of 2,14,488 units in CY2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Hyundai Creta is a popular mid-size SUV with a feature-rich cabin and is available in three engine options. It saw total sales of 2,01,122 units in CY2025.

Image: Hyundai

The Tata Nexon is another famous car among buyers. It has decent space in the cabin and is offered in multiple powertrains. It saw total sales of 2,00,561 units in CY2025.

Image: Tata

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a budget hatchback, having good space and a reliable petrol and CNG engine option with good fuel efficiency. It saw total sales of 1,94,238 units in CY2025.

Image: Republic

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a famous MPV among buyers and fleet operators, having decent space and a reliable petrol engine with good mileage. It saw total sales of 1,92,025 units in CY2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is another budget hatchback, having decent features, a striking design, and a 1.2L NA petrol engine It saw total sales of 1,89,261 units in CY2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a popular micro-SUV, having ample features and offering a turbo petrol engine as well. It saw total sales of 1,79,894 units in CY2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Mahindra Scorpio is a famous SUV in the market, having good road presence, and is offered with a 4x4 setup as well. It saw total sales of 1,76,988 units in CY2025.

Image: Mahindra

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a famous sub-4m compact SUV, having decent features and is expected to get updated in 2026. It saw total sales of 1,75,310 units in CY2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Tata Punch recently got an update with a new exterior and interior design, and got a new turbo petrol engine as well. It saw total sales of 1,73,502 units in CY2025.

Image: Republic