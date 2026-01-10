Top 10 Cars With Highest Sales in December 2025

1/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Baleno recorded total sales of 22,108 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 142.63% on a YoY basis.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 20,706 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 92.58% on a YoY basis.

Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 19,375 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 43.14% on a YoY basis.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire recorded total sales of 19,072 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 15.08% on a YoY basis.

Maruti Suzuki Swift recorded total sales of 18,767 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 80.09% on a YoY basis.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 17,704 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 2.12% on a YoY basis.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded total sales of 16,586 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 3.30% on a YoY basis.

Tata Punch recorded total sales of 15,980 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 6.02% on a YoY basis.

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,885 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 30.26% on a YoY basis.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R recorded total sales of 14,575 units in December 2025, and saw a decline of 15.77% on a YoY basis.

