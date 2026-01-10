Republic World
Top 10 Cars With Highest Sales in December 2025

Updated 10 January 2026 at 20:12 IST

The car sales in December 2025 saw a high momentum as the year ended, and there were multiple benefits from different automakers. There were several models across segments that maintained strong demand, driven by festive purchases and steady market interest. Here is a list of the top 10 cars with the highest sales in December 2025:

Vatsal Agrawal
Maruti Suzuki Baleno recorded total sales of 22,108 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 142.63% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 20,706 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 92.58% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 19,375 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 43.14% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic Auto

Maruti Suzuki Dzire recorded total sales of 19,072 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 15.08% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Swift recorded total sales of 18,767 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 80.09% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 17,704 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 2.12% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded total sales of 16,586 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 3.30% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Tata Punch recorded total sales of 15,980 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 6.02% on a YoY basis.

Image: X

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,885 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 30.26% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R recorded total sales of 14,575 units in December 2025, and saw a decline of 15.77% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Republic

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 10 January 2026 at 20:12 IST