Top 10 SUVs With Highest Sales in January 2026

1/10 | |

Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 23,365 units in January 2026, up 51.75% YoY.

Image: Tata

2/10 | |

Tata Punch recorded total sales of 19,257 units in January 2026, up 18.64% YoY.

Image: Republic

Advertisement

3/10 | |

Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 17,921 units in January 2026, down 3.24% YoY.

Image: Hyundai

4/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 17,486 units in January 2026, up 18.57% YoY.

Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Advertisement

5/10 | |

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,542 units in January 2026, up 0.65% YoY.

Image: Mahindra

6/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Victoris recorded total sales of 15,240 units in January 2026.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

7/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 15,353 units in January 2026, down 12.11% YoY.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

8/10 | |

Hyundai Venue recorded total sales of 12,413 units in January 2026, up 11.77% YoY.

Image: Hyundai

9/10 | |

Mahindra Bolero recorded total sales of 11,841 units in January 2026, up 36.39% YoY.

Image: Mahindra

10/10 | |

Kia Sonet recorded total sales of 10,998 units in January 2026, up 52.88% YoY.

Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)