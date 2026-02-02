Updated 2 February 2026 at 17:28 IST
Top 10 SUVs With Highest Sales in January 2026
SUV sales in January 2026 showed positive growth as the year ended, and several models across segments maintained strong demand. The first two positions were secured by Tata, followed by other automakers. Here is a list of the top 10 SUVs with the highest sales in January 2026:
Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 23,365 units in January 2026, up 51.75% YoY.Image: Tata
Tata Punch recorded total sales of 19,257 units in January 2026, up 18.64% YoY.Image: Republic
Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 17,921 units in January 2026, down 3.24% YoY.Image: Hyundai
Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 17,486 units in January 2026, up 18.57% YoY.Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,542 units in January 2026, up 0.65% YoY.Image: Mahindra
Maruti Suzuki Victoris recorded total sales of 15,240 units in January 2026.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 15,353 units in January 2026, down 12.11% YoY.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai Venue recorded total sales of 12,413 units in January 2026, up 11.77% YoY.Image: Hyundai
Mahindra Bolero recorded total sales of 11,841 units in January 2026, up 36.39% YoY.Image: Mahindra
Kia Sonet recorded total sales of 10,998 units in January 2026, up 52.88% YoY.Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)
Published On: 2 February 2026 at 16:53 IST