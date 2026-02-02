Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Car sales in January 2026 showed positive growth as the year ended, and several models across segments maintained strong demand. The first two positions were secured by Tata, followed by other automakers. Here is a list of the top 10 cars with the highest sales in January 2026:

Updated 2 February 2026 at 17:28 IST

Top 10 SUVs With Highest Sales in January 2026

SUV sales in January 2026 showed positive growth as the year ended, and several models across segments maintained strong demand. The first two positions were secured by Tata, followed by other automakers. Here is a list of the top 10 SUVs with the highest sales in January 2026:

Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 23,365 units in January 2026, up 51.75% YoY. 

Image: Tata

camera icon
2/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Tata Punch recorded total sales of 19,257 units in January 2026, up 18.64% YoY. 

Image: Republic

Advertisement
camera icon
3/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 17,921 units in January 2026, down 3.24% YoY. 

Image: Hyundai

camera icon
4/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 17,486 units in January 2026, up 18.57% YoY. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Advertisement
camera icon
5/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,542 units in January 2026, up 0.65% YoY. 

Image: Mahindra

camera icon
6/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Maruti Suzuki Victoris recorded total sales of 15,240 units in January 2026. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

camera icon
7/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 15,353 units in January 2026, down 12.11% YoY. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

camera icon
8/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Hyundai Venue recorded total sales of 12,413 units in January 2026, up 11.77% YoY. 

Image: Hyundai

camera icon
9/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Mahindra Bolero recorded total sales of 11,841 units in January 2026, up 36.39% YoY. 

Image: Mahindra

camera icon
10/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Kia Sonet recorded total sales of 10,998 units in January 2026, up 52.88% YoY. 

Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 2 February 2026 at 16:53 IST