CAR SALES

Updated 3 February 2026 at 20:15 IST

Top 10 Cars With Highest Sales in January 2026

The first month of 2026 kicked off with robust car sales across India, reflecting steady consumer demand amid evolving market dynamics. Despite economic headwinds and rising fuel costs, popular models from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata dominated the charts, driven by affordability, fuel efficiency, and feature-packed offerings. Here is a list of the top 10 cars that saw the highest sales in January 2026:

Vatsal Agrawal
Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 23,365 units in January 2026 and saw a growth of 51.75% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Tata

Maruti Suzuki Dzire recorded total sales of 19,629 units in January 2026 and saw a growth of 27.6% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Tata Punch recorded total sales of 19,257 units in January 2026, and saw a growth of 18.64% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 17,921 units in January 2026 and saw a decline of 3.24% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded total sales of 17,892 units in January 2026 and saw a growth of 25.58% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Swift recorded total sales of 17,806 units in January 2026 and saw a growth of 4.24% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 17,486 units in January 2026, and saw a growth of 18.57% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Baleno recorded total sales of 16,782 units in January 2026, and saw a decline of 15.94% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,542 units in January 2026 and saw a growth of 0.65% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki Victoris recorded total sales of 15,20 units in January 2026.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 3 February 2026 at 20:15 IST