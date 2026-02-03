Top 10 Cars With Highest Sales in January 2026

1/10 | |

Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 23,365 units in January 2026 and saw a growth of 51.75% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata

2/10

Maruti Suzuki Dzire recorded total sales of 19,629 units in January 2026 and saw a growth of 27.6% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki Dzire

3/10

Tata Punch recorded total sales of 19,257 units in January 2026, and saw a growth of 18.64% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

4/10

Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 17,921 units in January 2026 and saw a decline of 3.24% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

5/10

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded total sales of 17,892 units in January 2026 and saw a growth of 25.58% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

6/10

Maruti Suzuki Swift recorded total sales of 17,806 units in January 2026 and saw a growth of 4.24% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

7/10

Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 17,486 units in January 2026, and saw a growth of 18.57% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza

8/10

Maruti Suzuki Baleno recorded total sales of 16,782 units in January 2026, and saw a decline of 15.94% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

9/10

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,542 units in January 2026 and saw a growth of 0.65% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

10/10

Maruti Suzuki Victoris recorded total sales of 15,20 units in January 2026.

Image: Maruti Suzuki