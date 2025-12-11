Republic World
Top 10 Cars with Highest Sales in November 2025

Updated 11 December 2025 at 19:49 IST

The car sales in November 2025 saw a positive growth rate as the automakers were offering multiple benefits and there were new launches, keeping the momentum strong. Here is a list of the top 10 cars with the highest sales in November 2025:

Vatsal Agrawal
Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 22,434 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 46.35% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata nexon

Maruti Suzuki Dzire recorded total sales of 21,082 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 78.98% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Swift recorded total sales of 19,733 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 33.90% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Tata Punch recorded total sales of 18,753 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 21.50% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata Motors

Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 17,344 units in September 2025, and saw a growth of 12.24% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded total sales of 16,197 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 6.91% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,616 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 22.92% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 15,058 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 1.18% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R recorded total sales of 14,619 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 4.56% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 13,947 units in December 2025, and saw a decline of 6.51% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 11 December 2025 at 19:49 IST