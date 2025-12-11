Top 10 Cars with Highest Sales in November 2025

1/10 | |

Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 22,434 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 46.35% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata nexon

2/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Dzire recorded total sales of 21,082 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 78.98% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Advertisement

3/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Swift recorded total sales of 19,733 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 33.90% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

4/10 | |

Tata Punch recorded total sales of 18,753 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 21.50% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata Motors

Advertisement

5/10 | |

Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 17,344 units in September 2025, and saw a growth of 12.24% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

6/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded total sales of 16,197 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 6.91% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

7/10 | |

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,616 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 22.92% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

8/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 15,058 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 1.18% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

9/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R recorded total sales of 14,619 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 4.56% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

10/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 13,947 units in December 2025, and saw a decline of 6.51% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic