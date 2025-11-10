Updated 10 November 2025 at 18:49 IST
Top 10 Cars With Highest Sales in October 2025
Car Sales in October 2025: The car sales in October 2025 saw a positive growth as the automakers were offering multiple benefits, and the festive season boosted the demand for new cars. Here’s a list of the top 10 cars with the highest sales in October 2025:
- Galleries
- 2 min read
Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 22,083 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 49.62% on a YoY basis.Image: Tata nexon
Maruti Suzuki Dzire recorded total sales of 20,971 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 63.73% on a YoY basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Advertisement
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded total sales of 20,087 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 6.93% on a YoY basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R recorded total sales of 18,970 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 36.26% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
Advertisement
Hyundai Creta / EV recorded total sales of 18,381 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 5.05% on a YoY basis.Image: Hyundai
Mahindra Scorpio / Scorpio N recorded total sales of 17,880 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 14.05% on a YoY basis.Image: Mahindra Auto
Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 17,003 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 3.56% on a YoY basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki Nexa
Maruti Suzuki Baleno recorded total sales of 16,873 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 4.92% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
Tata Punch / Punch EV recorded total sales of 16,810 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 6.80% on a YoY basis.Image: Tata
Maruti Suzuki Swift recorded total sales of 15,542 units in October 2025, and saw a decline of 11.39% on a YoY basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 10 November 2025 at 18:49 IST