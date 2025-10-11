Top 10 Cars With Highest Sales in September 2025

1/10:

Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 22,573 units in September 2025, and saw a growth of 96.80% on a YoY basis.

/ Image: Tata

2/10:

Maruti Suzuki Dzire recorded total sales of 20,038 units in September 2025, and saw a growth of 84.63% on a YoY basis.

/ Image: Maruti Suzuki

3/10:

Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 18,861 units in September 2025, and saw a growth of 18.61% on a YoY basis.

/ Image: Hyundai

4/10:

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 18,372 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 27.25% on a YoY basis.

/ Image: Mahindra

5/10:

Tata Punch recorded total sales of 15,891 units in September 2025, and saw a growth of 15.90% on a YoY basis.

/ Image: Tata

6/10:

Maruti Suzuki Swift recorded total sales of 15,547 units in September 2025, and saw a decline of 4.27% on a YoY basis.

/ Image: Maruti Suzuki

7/10:

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R recorded total sales of 15,388 units in September 2025, and saw a growth of 15.36% on a YoY basis.

/ Image: Republic

8/10:

Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 13,767 units in September 2025 and saw a decline of 0.77% on a YoY basis.

/ Image: Maruti Suzuki Nexa

9/10:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno recorded total sales of 13,173 units in September 2025, and saw a decline of 7.83% on a YoY basis.

/ Image: Republic

10/10:

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded total sales of 12,115 units in September 2025, and saw a decline of 30.54% on a YoY basis.

/ Image: Maruti Suzuki