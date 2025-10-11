Updated 11 October 2025 at 14:07 IST
Top 10 Cars With Highest Sales in September 2025
The car sales in September 2025 recorded a positive momentum as the government reduced the GST, and the automakers were offering multiple benefits. Check out the top 10 cars with the highest sales:
1/10:
Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 22,573 units in September 2025, and saw a growth of 96.80% on a YoY basis./ Image: Tata
2/10:
Maruti Suzuki Dzire recorded total sales of 20,038 units in September 2025, and saw a growth of 84.63% on a YoY basis./ Image: Maruti Suzuki
3/10:
Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 18,861 units in September 2025, and saw a growth of 18.61% on a YoY basis./ Image: Hyundai
4/10:
Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 18,372 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 27.25% on a YoY basis./ Image: Mahindra
5/10:
Tata Punch recorded total sales of 15,891 units in September 2025, and saw a growth of 15.90% on a YoY basis./ Image: Tata
6/10:
Maruti Suzuki Swift recorded total sales of 15,547 units in September 2025, and saw a decline of 4.27% on a YoY basis./ Image: Maruti Suzuki
7/10:
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R recorded total sales of 15,388 units in September 2025, and saw a growth of 15.36% on a YoY basis./ Image: Republic
8/10:
Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 13,767 units in September 2025 and saw a decline of 0.77% on a YoY basis./ Image: Maruti Suzuki Nexa
9/10:
Maruti Suzuki Baleno recorded total sales of 13,173 units in September 2025, and saw a decline of 7.83% on a YoY basis./ Image: Republic
10/10:
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded total sales of 12,115 units in September 2025, and saw a decline of 30.54% on a YoY basis./ Image: Maruti Suzuki
